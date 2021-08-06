Thirty-seven boats entered the Connecticut River at Norm’s Marina in Hinsdale, N.H., on Sunday for the New England Paddlesport Championships. Fifty-one people from various states, including Vermont, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Connecticut, competed on the 5-mile and 10-mile courses in various crafts such as kayaks, canoes, stand-up paddle boards and surf-skis. The event raised more than $1,000 for the Connecticut River Conservancy, and organizer Sandy Harris said the goal is to "promote paddlesports and the natural resource of the Connecticut River."
