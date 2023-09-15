Members of the Raskin family in Brattleboro make candy apples in preparation for Rosh Hashanah on Wednesday. The candy apple symbolizes the desire for a sweet year. The Jewish New Year begins at sundown on the eve of Sept. 15 and ends after nightfall on Sept. 17. Chabad Jewish Center of Brattleboro will be hosting services and Shofar Blowing on Sunday at 11 a.m.
Members of the Raskin family in Brattleboro make candy apples in preparation for Rosh Hashanah on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The candy apple symbolizes the desire for a sweet year. The Jewish New Year begins at sundown on the eve of Sept. 15 and ends after nightfall on Sept. 17. Chabad Jewish Center of Brattleboro will be hosting services and Shofar Blowing on Sunday September 17 at 11:00 a.m.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
