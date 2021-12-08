CHARLESTOWN, N.H. — Reconstruction of a 600-foot stretch of Route 12, which has been closed since early August after it was undermined by flooding from the Connecticut River, is slated to start in January.
Jason Ayotte, the project engineer for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said this week that the $2.6 million contract awarded to Casella Construction Co. of Mendon, Vt., last month was in its final stages of preparation. He said construction likely wouldn’t start until the beginning of January, but as a condition of the contract, work will continue through the winter until the road is repaired and reopened, likely the end of April.
Casella was the low bidder for the project, which calls for an unusual “soil nail wall” to be built horizontally to reinforce the steep slope holding the New England Central Railroad tracks, which are immediately next to the Route 12 problem area. The railroad must be stabilized, as well as the highway, Ayotte said.
He said the railroad was there first, and that the highway was built sometime in the 1920s, “after the railroad.”
Part of the solution is excavating 15 feet deep to remove the soil down to bedrock. He described the soil as “silty sand or sandy silt.” Once that material is removed, it will be replaced with more suitable material to support a road and a railroad.
“They are extremely poor soils,” he said, for construction. He said the actual riverbank will not be altered during the construction, but would be protected.
Likewise, he said, any widening or improvement to the road will not be allowed in this project, which is considered an emergency construction project and thus is paid for by the federal government. That same section of Route 12 is slated for major reconstruction within the next 10 years, Ayotte said. A long section, just south of the problem area, and starting on the edge of North Walpole, was recently widened and rebuilt.
Since the roadbed sunk 6 to 8 inches this summer, it has been closed to traffic, creating economic headaches for the town of Charlestown.
“It almost feels like a ghost town,” said Jeff Lessels, chairman of the Charlestown Select Board. Lessels said he was only half-joking, but he said the effects from the detour have been severe on many Charlestown businesses. He said the local banks had reached out to help the affected businesses, which ranged from a grocery store, to a building supply business to a discount store, among others.
“There’s no way to compensate them,” he said. “It’s an act of God, I guess.”
Lessels said people were upset that no portion of Route 12 was left open; some believe there could have been one lane open of alternating traffic and avoiding the 20-mile detour. “There’s a mixed opinion. Some people thought the state wasn’t doing enough,” Lessels said, noting the state highway people had “fast tracked” the project.
“We feel — myself — they’ve done pretty well,” said Lessels. “They have a lot of digging to do.”
The 20-mile detour has caused headaches for the town of Rockingham and the village of Bellows Falls, Vt., because of the increased traffic. Town Manager Scott Pickup has told his local boards that he has tried unsuccessfully so far to try and get New Hampshire highway officials to acknowledge the damage that the detour is doing to the local Bellows Falls roads.
The official detour sends Route 12 traffic into Vermont at Bellows Falls, onto Route 5 north to Interstate 91, Exit 6, and north to Exit 7 in Springfield, and then over the Connecticut River to Charlestown via Route 11. On the New Hampshire side, residents have been forced to use gravel roads instead of Route 12, he said.
Ayotte said that much of the past four months have been spent studying the problem, coming up with an engineered solution and working with the railroad on a solution. The construction will not interrupt the operation of Amtrak’s Vermonter, which passes on the railroad twice a day, or several freight trains, he said.
Bellows Falls Village President Deborah Wright said the community was concerned about all the traffic being funneled through the village and town. While some traffic from Keene gets on Interstate 91 in Brattleboro to avoid both Bellows Falls and Westminster Station bridges, there is a heavy presence of trucks now in the community, she said.
The next highest bidder on the project after Casella was Bazin Brothers Construction of Westminster, Vt., which submitted a $3.4 million bid, followed by J. Hutchins Inc. of Richmond, Vt., at $3.4 million, and Weaver Brothers of Bow, at $3.9 million.