BELLOWS FALLS — The closure of the dilapidated Saxtons River Bridge on Route 121 in Gageville will last eight months and could start in late March 2023, but is more likely to be pushed back to 2024, said an engineer with the Vermont Agency of Transportation.
C.B. McCarthy met Tuesday night with the Rockingham Select Board, who were joined by the Saxtons River Village Trustees, as well as the chairman of the Westminster Select Board. He said he believes the bridge could be rebuilt in eight months, including demolition.
McCarthy also said that building a temporary bridge would be very expensive and would unnecessarily delay the main project because it would require more design work, negotiating rights of way, and archaeological work.
The bridge, which is more than 80 years old, was slated to be repaired this summer during a two-month period, but the work was called off when the contractor discovered that the steel girders supporting it were in much worse condition than originally thought. Even though the bridge is being replaced, McCarthy said Vermont bridge inspectors determined that the bridge was safe for now without any weight limits placed on it.
When the bridge is closed, the main road between the villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River will be severed, and that would have a big impact on those two communities, local residents said.
McCarthy said a lot depends on whether the original contractor, Renaud Brothers Inc. of Vernon, stays with the project, even as it is redesigned. If Renaud pulls out that would push back the bridge work for a couple of years, he said. An even bigger factor is how quickly the structural steel needed for the project can be ordered and delivered.
McCarthy said he met with Renaud on Wednesday to talk about the project. He said late Wednesday afternoon that Renaud would be meeting with the construction division of the agency to determine whether it would stay with the project. Renaud Brothers can walk away from the project, and is being paid for the work it has done so far, McCarthy said.
While wait times for structural steel aren’t as bad as during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCarthy said, they still hasn’t returned to normal, so getting the new bridge design completed, and the steel ordered, will dictate the schedule. He said Wednesday that it now appears the steel likely won’t be delivered until October 2023, which would push back construction to the spring and summer of 2024.
Amy Howlett, the Saxtons River village president, thanked McCarthy for coming to the meeting and explaining all the issues behind the closure and the reason behind the decision not to build a temporary bridge.
“Bellows Falls is a critical part of our lives,” said Howlett.
Currently, the detour signs that were put in place for this summer’s project are covered with black plastic.
The main detour is along Back Westminster Road, which runs north-south, parallel to Interstate 91, and which ends at Exit 5. Other options include the Rockingham Hill Road and the Pleasant Valley Road, both in Rockingham.
McCarthy said that reports that the bridge and construction project would take upwards of 16 to 18 months were not true, and that eight months would be needed for demolition and construction. He said demolition would likely begin in late winter/early spring, depending on the steel.
He said the bridge would not be closed in October, for instance, to start construction, and then shut down in the winter months.
Jason Perry, chairman of the Westminster Select Board, said the 16 to 18 month figure likely came from him during a Westminster meeting last month about the bridge. But, Perry insisted, he had warned people to not “’quote me.’”
McCarthy said that since the bridge is being paid for with federal, state and in this case, Westminster funds, the state doesn’t typically have a “regional” meeting to discuss the project.
The new bridge will be slightly wider, to give more of a breakdown lane on either side and give some space for pedestrians and bicyclists, he said.
But further widening the bridge would require another girder, he said, and a much bigger re-design.
Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan, who was also representing the Rockingham Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, had raised the issue.