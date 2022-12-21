WESTMINSTER — The Agency of Transportation announced Wednesday it was pushing back the closure of Route 121 near the Interstate 91 bridge project for a week.
The new closure date is Jan. 3, according to the agency's statement. It had been slated to close Dec. 27.
The state Agency of Transportation said the delay was necessary to continue to make structural repairs to the interstate's southbound bridge, which is closed.
The state's contractor wants to bring in a large crane to remove the beams in the southbound bridge, and send them to Pennsylvania for paint removal and repainting. Because of the size of the crane and its complexity, it doesn't make sense to move it once it is in place on Route 121, necessitating the road closure, the state said.
Route 121 runs directly under Interstate 91 in Westminster, and the interstate bridges under reconstruction cross not just Route 121 but the Saxtons River.
The proposed detour involves Back Westminster Road, the Interstate Access Road and Route 15.
The road is a major link between the villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, as well as the towns of Grafton and Athens.
The road will reopen more than two weeks later, on Jan. 20, the state said.