WESTMINSTER — Route 121 between Saxtons River and Bellows Falls will close for two weeks, starting next Wednesday, to accommodate the ongoing $27.6 million Interstate 91 bridge project over the Saxtons River.
The latest closure of Route 121 is to allow the placement of a large crane on Route 121, in order to re-install the rehabilitated girders in the southbound interstate bridge overhead, which is being reconstructed. The two interstate bridges are having their decks removed and replaced, and work done on the bridges’ piers.
The northbound interstate bridge is also slated to be rebuilt, with completion of the project slated for 2024.
The closure will start May 4 and conclude May 19. It is the second such closure this year, as Route 121 was closed for more than two weeks in late December-early January to accommodate a large crane to remove the beams. Work was completed ahead of schedule and Route 121 reopened a week early, back in January.
“A large crane will need to be placed on VT Route 121 in order to reset the steel beams on the southbound I-91 bridge above, which is why a full closure is needed,” said Nicholas Cartularo, of the Agency of Transportation.
Route 121 has been reduced to one lane of traffic in the area as well, also to accommodate the construction, said Cartularo. Traffic lights have been installed to control the flow of traffic 24/7.
“The one-lane traffic on VT 121 is to allow crews clear access to the interstate bridges above,” said Cartularo.
Motorists are being urged to use the Back Westminster Road detour, which parallels the interstate, and connects motorists to Interstate 91 at Exit 5, and to Route 5 via the Access Road.
Another major construction project in the area, the Route 121 bridge over the Saxtons River, a short distance from the interstate bridge project, is currently being re-designed, according to JB McCarthy, AOT project manager.
“This project was originally advertised as a deck replacement on the existing structural steel. The project was awarded in 2022, but we had to cancel construction due to the poor condition of the top portion of the steel girders beneath the concrete deck that was discovered early in construction. As a result, this contract was cancelled,” according to an email from McCarthy.
“We are re-designing the project for two new piers and new steel girders. AOT expects to re-advertise the project early in 2024. There will most likely not be much construction on-site until the end of 2024 at the earliest, with most of the construction taking place in 2025. Structural steel for a bridge this size has a 12-month lead time.”
Construction on the two interstate bridges is being conducted by Kubricky Construction Co.