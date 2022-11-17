WESTMINSTER — Overlapping construction projects on Interstate 91 bridges and Route 121 below them may result in the daytime closure of Route 121 in Westminster for two weeks after Thanksgiving.
Confusion over the closure of Route 121 reigned on Thursday, as state transportation officials said they had no plans to close the road, in the vicinity of Cooperman’s Bridge in the Westminster village of Gageville.
The bridge was slated for a major rebuild this summer but has been postponed because the extent of the deterioration was much greater than originally thought and new structural steel was needed.
Rockingham Select Board Chairman Peter Golec announced the closure to the board Tuesday night, citing information from the town of Westminster. But Golec told his board that he had no idea what was behind the need for the closure, which is a major inconvenience to two Rockingham villages — Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, since they are linked by Route 121.
The original work on the Route 121 bridge, which is also known as Bridge No. 5, was to close the road and bridge for two months. But when the extent of deterioration was discovered, at one point the length of the closure mushroomed to 16 months. No firm schedule on that project has been reached.
The town of Westminster shed some light on the issue Thursday morning, with Westminster Assistant Road Foreman Ben Masure reporting that Kubricky Construction Co., which is doing the big project on the interstate bridges, had asked for the closure as it needed to bring in a large crane to remove some steel.
“Jake Yost from Kubricky Construction advised us about a month ago that they would be closing Rt 121 the week of November 28th and December 5th in order to use a crane to work on the I-91 bridge. This work has nothing to do with Bridge #5. The road will be closed during daytime hours and open during the night and weekend,” reported Masure Thursday morning via email.
But by the afternoon, the state notified the towns that no firm decision had been reached, despite the Kubricky statement to the town of Westminster.
“There seems to be some confusion and miscommunication in regard to the upcoming schedule of activities along VT 121 pertaining to work required on the interstate bridge and information in regard to a daily full closure on 121. VTrans has not released any information in regard to this work as a schedule and determination of work is not yet in place,” read the email.
“VTrans is working with Kubricky discussing the process for removing the structural steel on the SB I-91 bridge. Part of this discussion involves removing the steel with cranes from VT 121, thus requiring the proposed daytime closures of 121. However, the meeting to determine cost, schedule, feasibility, etc... is scheduled to occur next week, so any closure has yet to be determined/approved,” the email stated.
If and when the closure occurs, the detour route will be the same as the detour put in place by Renaud Bros. for Bridge 5, and it is expected that those detour signs would simply be uncovered, the state pointed out.
The two construction sites are very close to each other, but the bridges, which both cross the Saxtons River, do not physically overlap.
The closure would only be for the daytime hours, and the Route 121 road and bridge would be open at night and the weekends.