WESTMINSTER — Route 121 is reopening to one-way traffic at the close of the day todayFriday, a week earlier than originally expected.
The Vermont Agency of Transportation made the announcement Thursday afternoon. Originally, Route 121, which is directly under the Interstate 91 bridge project over the Saxtons River, was expected to remain closed until Jan. 20.
Route 121 was closed two weeks ago to accommodate a large crane needed for the Interstate bridge project.
Under the new traffic plan, the westbound lane of Route 121 will remain closed to accommodate a crane, and the eastbound lane will be controlled for alternating traffic, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The second crane is being installed along the westbound lane of Route 121 to help with the removal of the caps on the bridge's piers, according to the release from the agency.
The agency said that temporary traffic lights will be installed next week and will remain in place until the summer.
Earlier this week, construction crews had made so much progress removing the beams in the southbound Interstate 91 bridge that they moved the crane off Route 121 to a different location to finish removing the beams. The last of the beams was expected to be removed sometime Thursday.
Reconstruction of the two Interstate 91 bridges over the Saxtons River is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024. Currently, all interstate traffic is diverted onto the northbound bridge while the southbound bridge is being rebuilt.