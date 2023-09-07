BRATTLEBORO — While completion of the Gen. John Stark Bridge connecting Hinsdale, N.H., to Brattleboro has been delayed, construction continues.
Mark Moran, contract administrator for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said the project has moved far enough along that Vermont Route 142, which has been closed since May 30, was reopened for traffic on Thursday.
Work on Route 142 was scheduled to be done on Aug. 28, but it was delayed due to this year's weather events, he said.
Crews reopen Route 142 in Brattleboro to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. The road had been closed for a couple of months to allow crews to bring the road up to grade with the new abutment of the Hinsdale, N.H. to Brattleboro bridge.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews do some final touches to the guard rail as they reopen Route 142 in Brattleboro on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
The area where Pier 1 is to be built on the Vermont side has been delayed by tank relocation at the Barrows and Fisher fuel depot between Route 142 and the Connecticut River.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
"Vermont had quite a bit of response for flood work and had to reassign people to deal with flood repair work," said Moran.
He said Route 142 won't be closed through the remainder of the project, though there may be flaggers and alternating traffic until the work is done, and drivers should still expect minor delays.
Work on the bridge was scheduled to be completed in October 2024, but work on the Vermont side has been delayed by tank relocation at the Barrows and Fisher fuel depot between Route 142 and the Connecticut River.
"They are over a year behind schedule," said Moran. "They were supposed to give us the fuel yard last year so we haven't been able to get in to do any work yet."
Moran said even though the completion date has been pushed out a bit, he expects the bridge itself to be opened to traffic sometime next year.
Work on Route 142 included the removal of pavement and a waterline tie-in. A derelict house on the road was demolished and a retention wall was installed as were concrete slabs underlying a five-foot sidewalk. Route 142 itself was raised several feet to meet the bridge coming over the river.
The $62.5 million bridge project will replace the existing twin truss bridges on New Hampshire Route 119 over the Connecticut River with a single, new structure approximately 1,800 feet long. On the Vermont side, the new structure will begin on Vermont Route 142 about 1,000 feet south of the current intersection of Route 142 and Route 119. The new configuration will connect to Route 119 in New Hampshire east of the George’s Field Road intersection.