BRATTLEBORO — Route 142 will be closed for 90 days starting on Tuesday at 7 a.m., beginning north of the access to Royal Road to just south of the access to 28 Vernon Street.
The closure is part of the ongoing construction of the new Hinsdale-to-Brattleboro bridge that is expected to be completed next year.
The car detour starts at Cotton Mill Hill Road, then right onto South Main Street and into downtown Brattleboro.
Truck drivers are being asked to go up Cotton Mill Hill Road, then left onto South Main Street, right onto Fairground Road and then to Canal Street.
A turnaround has been constructed just south of Cotton Mill Hill Road on Route 142 to allow vehicles with significant turning radius from the north to approach Cotton Mill Hill Road from the south. A three-way stop configuration will also be implemented at the Cotton Mill Hill Road and Route 142 intersection. Motorists are advised to watch for trucks turning and reduce speed in this area.
Roadwork on Route 142 includes the removal of pavement and a waterline tie-in. Work will also be performed on a retention wall, and concrete slabs underlying a five-foot sidewalk will be installed.
During the closure, flaggers will be present at both ends of the closure to assist construction vehicles into the work zone and to facilitate local traffic access to 28 Vernon St. as needed.
No work is scheduled for Monday due to the Memorial Day Holiday.
The $62.5 million bridge project will replace the existing twin truss bridges on New Hampshire Route 119 over the Connecticut River with a single, new structure approximately 1,800 feet long. On the Vermont side, the new structure will begin on Vermont Route 142 about 1,000 feet south of the current intersection of Route 142 and Route 119. The new configuration will connect to Route 119 in New Hampshire east of the George's Field Road intersection.