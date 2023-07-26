BRATTLEBORO — The Route 30 road rehabilitation project from Brattleboro to Newfane is on schedule and expected to finish in mid to late October.
"Crews are completing intermediate course paving this week, continuing from Dummerston and moving north to the project midpoint near Stickney Brook Road," Elaine Ezerins of the Brattleboro-Newfane Public Information Team at the Vermont Agency of Transportation said Tuesday in an email response to the Reformer. "Crews will continue fine grading in Dummerston and will reach the project limits in Newfane early in the week. Crews will also continue the second reclamation pass in Dummerston, near Stickney Brook Road, and continue north this week."
Ezerins called all work on the project "weather dependent."
Earlier this month, historic flooding caused flooding in local communities and throughout Vermont. Construction on Route 30 paused temporarily during the storm events.
"Crews were on site monitoring road conditions and mitigated adverse road conditions with grading equipment following rainstorms," Ezerins said.
Due to public feedback mid-project, VTrans said it revised the project construction sequence from the original plan of constructing the project length all at once to constructing the project in two 5-mile sections in order to limit the amount of exposed gravel surface. The first pass of reclamation was recently completed on the first half, starting in Brattleboro.
In August and September, crews are expected to conduct the second pass of reclamation on the northern 5-mile stretch and pave three courses of asphalt. Ezerins said the project will finish up with installing signage, roadway markings and guardrails, and any remaining work in the final weeks of late September through October.