CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — After a crash on Route 63, a motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Chesterfield Police Chief Duane Chickering said the operator was traveling south on the highway just before 7 p.m. Saturday on a 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a corner near Gateway Drive. He then continued off the road, coming to a rest about 30 feet from the roadway.
Chickering said the operator was airlifted to a hospital in Concord, N.H. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.
Speed nor alcohol or drugs are believed to be a factor in the crash. More information is anticipated to be released Monday.