DUMMERSTON — A two-year project to rebuild 12.5 miles of Route 9 between Brattleboro and Wilmington is going to require a lot of asphalt and a lot of trucks hauling that asphalt.
A hot mix asphalt plant proposed for Old Ferry Road will produce 200,000 tons of the stuff and up to 100 trucks a day will move it to the worksite.
The details of the operation are in an Act 250 application from Pike Industries, which will deliver the plant, install it and operate it as Pike mills, pulverizes and resurfaces Route 9.
A representative from Pike Industries referred the Reformer to its application for questions about the project.
The asphalt plant will be set up in a quarry site at Allard Lumber, next door to Windham Solid Waste.
Fifty trucks are expected each day, delivering materials to be converted into asphalt, and 20 passenger vehicle trips are also expected.
Raw materials will be sourced from the neighboring quarry, the milled pavement from the project and a quarry in West Lebanon, N.H.
Trucks will access the site via Interstate-91 Exit 3, either to travel to the construction site or to arrive from the West Lebanon gravel quarry. Their use of local roads will be limited to travel between the facility and Exit 3, according to the application.
The plant, which will burn 400,000 gallons of ultra-low sulfur diesel each year for two years, mixes gravel and sand with crude oil derivatives to make the asphalt. The plant heats the asphalt cement in enclosed tanks, then combines it with crushed rock.
A diesel generator will supply electricity, the application states.
The Agency of Natural Resources has determined that the plant will likely have emissions of benzene, formaldehyde, naphthalene, arsenic compounds, cadmium compounds, hexavalent chromium compounds, nickel compounds, lead compounds and crystalline silica.
However, emissions won’t be at a level that contributes “to a violation of any ambient air quality standard or significantly deteriorates air quality,” according to the application.
An air control permit has already been issued.