BRATTLEBORO — A two-year project to rebuild 12.5 miles of Route 9 between Brattleboro and Wilmington will get underway next week with a little bit of preparation in advance of tearing up the pavement next spring.
According to Matt Bogaczyk, project manager for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, drivers on Route 9 will see folks from Pike Industries, of Belmont, N.H., conducting shoulder work to get ready for the heavy equipment necessary to mill the existing pavement down to the gravel subsurface.
“By late summer 2023, the project should be done,” said Bogaczyk.
The pavement on all 12.5 miles, from Sunset Lake Road in Brattleboro to Sun and Ski Road in Wilmington, will be removed next year and the underlying subgrade will be reworked in preparation for a new surface, he said.
“The contractor will do some geometric improvements, rebankings and little bit of widening in areas this fall,” said Bogaczyk.
The contractor will also be clearing space to install a left-turn lane just west of Marlboro Elementary School at South Road, he said. The truck lane before the school will remain as is, he added.
“This year, traffic delays should be very minor,” said Bogaczyk. “Next year, when the road work beings, Route 9 will be gravel for quite a while. We’ll be asking drivers to be patient and work with us.”
The nitty gritty work consists of milling the existing surface to a specified depth, followed by a first-pass reclamation process that includes pulverizing and combing the remaining pavement with the underlying subgrade.
Once that’s done, new gravel will be placed in some areas to improve banking, followed by a second reclamation process and a second round of combining gravel and pavement, this time with the addition of a stabilizing agent to create a structural layer of subgrade.
Once that process is complete, the actual pavement will be laid down, said Bogaczyk.
Additional work includes maintenance of existing guardrails, with some being replaced, some culvert replacements, ditching, and the installation of a center-line rumble strip at certain points of the road. Signs along the corridor will also be replaced and upgraded to meet current standards.
Many of the imrpovements proposed for the corridor were a result of lessons learned after Tropical Storm Irene swept through the area in 2011.
The project was first introduced to the region two years ago in Marlboro during a meeting hosted by local legislators.
The price of the project has doubled since then, to close to $28 million, said Bogaczyk.
He said 89 percent of the project is being paid for with funds from the Federal Highway Administration. The state’s portion is being paid for with a bond.
“We started seeing the pricing come in higher in the design phase,” said Bogaczyk. “There is a lot of paving to go in and more width to be added. We are preparing to install 11-foot travel lanes and trying to stick with four-foot shoulders as much as possible through the corridor.”
Once the project is done, he said, other than coming in to do minor patching or watching for cracks or to place a thin layer of pavement, the road shouldn’t require major maintenance for another 20 years.
During the 2019 meeting in Marlboro, there were concerns raised about speeds along Route 9. Bogaczyk said speed limits that are current will remain in place. There was also a discussion about wildlife corridors, but that is work outside the scope of this project, he said.