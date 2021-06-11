CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — A tractor-trailer driver is in serious condition after a collision on Route 9 at Locust Avenue Thursday night at 10:30.
According to Rick Cooper, Chesterfield Fire Chief, firefighters from Brattleboro, Vt., as well as Westmoreland and Spofford, N.H. responded to assist on the scene.
Cooper said a tractor-trailer driver was backing into his driveway when the crash happened.
"The driver lives at that house and was just coming back from his run," said Cooper, who said the New Hampshire State Police is investigating the crash.
The driver told Cooper he did not see the other truck until right before it struck his trailer, splitting it in two and ripping it from the cab. Cooper said the driver who was backing into his driveway was not injured in the crash. The extent of the other driver's injuries are unknown at this time.
According to Cooper, it took 20 to 30 minutes to extricate the east-bound driver from his rig. The driver was transported by Rescue Inc. to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon.
"We had to get an excavator in there to take the trailer apart section by section to clear the road," said Cooper.