CHESTERFIELD, N.H. — Road crews will be on Route 9 starting this week between Friedsam Drive in Chesterfield to just east of Ashbrook Road in Keene.
In the first leg of the $7.5 million project, workers will be installing new guardrail and drainage pipes, said Ron Guyette, contract administrator for the N.H. Department of Transportation’s construction bureau.
The drainage pipes conduct water from the road, usually into a drainage ditch to prevent slope erosion, he said.
The pipes they are replacing are steel pipes that have rusted out and will be replaced by plastic pipes. Guyette said there will be some slope work as well to repair damage.
About 70 percent of the guardrail along the nine-mile stretch of road being worked on will be replaced as well, he said.
Route 9 has been overlaid with pavement so many times that the guardrails will be raised to meet minimum height requirements, said Guyette.
Daytime alternating one-way traffic and shoulder closures will be utilized for guardrail and drainage work.
Nighttime alternating one-way traffic for milling and paving operations.
Message boards will be used to notify drivers of ongoing construction activities.
Eurovia Atlantic Coast, a North Carolina Company that purchased Lane Construction and Northeast Paving, won the bid for the project.
Route 9 work is expected to be completed in late September.
The $7.5 million project also includes work on four miles of Route 11 between Claremont and Newport.