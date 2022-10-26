BRATTLEBORO — One step at a time, runners and walkers will reach the finish line in a 5K aimed at raising awareness about substance use disorder and reducing stigma.
Olivia DeWolfe, administrative and development assistant at Turning Point of Windham County and member of the 5K planning committee, credited Jedidiah Popp with starting the annual event five years ago.
"Everyone is welcome," DeWolfe said. "It's definitely appealing to all ages, skill levels, abilities and genders. It's incredibly inclusive."
DeWolfe gave a special shoutout to the LGBTQ+ community, saying, "You're especially welcome."
DeWolfe noted how the event brings in a little bit of money but it's mostly about raising awareness about the crisis of substance use disorder and how attitudes affect people's ability to get help. She called stigma related to addiction and recovery "so intense."
"Our goal at Turning Point is to provide an atmosphere that is 100 percent free of stigma so people can be honest," she said.
Recovery is about being honest with oneself and the rest of the world, DeWolfe said. She pointed out how LGBTQ communities face stigmas that are very damaging to their psyches, and the suicide rate is high for transgender people.
People in the trans community are dying, DeWolfe said, unsure of how the numbers compare with those with substance use. She said there's definitely overlap between the two groups.
DeWolfe called trauma a "leading cause of addiction."
Tickets for the event cost $20. When purchased online at runsignup.com/Race/Events/VT/Brattleboro/turningpointwindhamcountyrunforrecovery, attendees will get a free T-shirt.
Same-day registration will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday. The race starts at 10 a.m. and will be timed.
"We got some prizes this year, and free healthy snacks and water," DeWolfe said.
With the event falling on the day before Halloween, attendees are encouraged to dress up.
Turnout is anticipated to be similar to other years. DeWolfe estimates 60 to 70 people will show up. She said the number of registrations as of Tuesday was tracking with those from earlier events, and same-day registration tends to be comparable each year.
After the race, at about 11 a.m., the winners will be announced. DeWolfe said prizes will be given out and people can "schmooze."
Her group is highlighting the recovery coach programming it has been growing in the emergency department at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. DeWolfe said when someone has a substance-related injury, overdoses or ends up at the ED, a recovery coach will meet them there to see if it is an opportunity for an intervention.
"In the very least, it's a kind ear and then can I call you and check in on you kind of thing," she said. "That can evolve into an ongoing relationship."
Turning Point also has recovery coaches working out of its center on Elm Street in Brattleboro.
"This is a really cool thing we do that's free," said DeWolfe, who is a recovery coach herself.
Just like experts know trauma is a leading cause of addiction, she said, they know peer support helps people with recovery.
About 15 to 30 community members are served at a time through recovery coaching from Turning Point.
"Coaching has an emphasis on autonomy, self-direction, and empowerment by providing peer support, personal assistance, education on community resources, and other supportive services," states information from Turning Point. "Our coaches are highly trained in this peer support along with extensive training on ethics and boundaries. The majority of our coaches are in recovery themselves and offer the rich experience of understanding what folks are going through and how hard it can be."