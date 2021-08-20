BRATTLEBORO — The first-ever Run for the Fallen campaign in New England made a special stop in Brattleboro on Friday as runners trek from Bernardston, Mass. to McLary, Maine to honor every New England service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror and in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn. A team of more than 20 active duty military members from bases throughout New England and other locations across the U.S. embarked on the three-day, 140 plus-mile journey.
On Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, members of a relay team ran through Brattleboro, Vt., as part of a 140-mile trek through four states for the Run for the Fallen campaign to honor and remember military members that died during the War on Terror.
Members of the relay team hug and present gifts to Robert Gilbert, whose son Kyle Gilbert was killed in Iraq in 2003, during the Run for the Fallen to honor and remember military members that died during the War on Terror, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Members of the relay team hug and present gifts to Robert Gilbert, whose son Kyle Gilbert was killed in Iraq in 2003, during the Run for the Fallen to honor and remember military members that died during the War on Terror, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Members of the relay team hug and present gifts to Robert Gilbert, whose son Kyle Gilbert was killed in Iraq in 2003, during the Run for the Fallen to honor and remember military members that died during the War on Terror, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Members of the relay team hug and present gifts to Robert Gilbert, whose son Kyle Gilbert was killed in Iraq in 2003, during the Run for the Fallen to honor and remember military members that died during the War on Terror, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
Each marker of the route is dedicated to an individual hero and his or her family. The run team will stop at each “Hero Marker” HM (approximately one mile) to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a 140 mile memorial trail through New England. Each hero marker tribute will include a short ceremony for the hero along with planting American and Honor and Remember Flags.
New England “Run for the Fallen” kicked off on Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Cushman Park in Bernardston, with a “start” ceremony turning right onto Route 5 North into Brattleboro.