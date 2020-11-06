BRATTLEBORO — David Hiler ran the Boston Marathon in 2015 and 2016 and has vowed he will run it again.
This might not seem like a huge challenge for an avid snowboarder and a man who has run four marathons in his life, but in January, Hiler’s left leg was amputated above the knee.
“This was a significant blip on my life’s radar,” said Hiler on Thursday.
Hiler had been diagnosed with synovial chondromatosis in his knee, a usually non-cancerous condition that creates lumps of cartilage that need to be removed. He had been told the lumps were benign, but when the condition began to spread, he was told it was cancerous.
He made the choice in January to have the leg amputated above the knee.
“One of the things that was most debilitating was not just the physical aspect but the mental,” said Hiler, who co-owns the Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery on Bridge Street in downtown Brattleboro with Tim and Amy Brady. “Being able to work and run and be active was so important to my day-to-day activities.”
Hiler didn’t take the loss of his leg lying down. Within a month he was back up and walking, learning how to adjust to his new situation. He was even back at the brewery, which amazed his partners.
“Tim and Amy asked me why I was working,” said Hiler. “It’s my nature.”
“David is the most positive, upbeat person ... he has the best outlook on life than anybody I know,” said Tim Brady. “This is a guy who told us on Thursday that he is having his leg amputated on a Monday and then a week later was out of bed, wandering around on crutches. He was frustrated to be sitting still.”
“I’ve never met someone so positive,” said Amy Brady, who said Hiler is the steady presence that makes the brewery so successful. “He is the Whetstone.”
Despite the positive outlook, there was one challenge Hiler couldn’t figure out how to overcome — returning to an active life that included running.
“What might be one of the biggest challenges for amputees is that insurance companies don’t cover the cost of more than one prosthetic,” said Jason Lalla of Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics, which designed Hiler’s running prosthetic. Lalla said a specialized prosthetic like Hiler was looking for can cost anywhere between $15,000 and $50,000.
It was Lalla who introduced Hiler to Noelle Lambert, who founded The Born to Run Foundation in 2018 to help pay for prosthetics.
“We clicked right from the beginning,” said Lambert. “We’re both athletes, and just like me, when I had my leg amputated, he just wanted to get back to sports.”
Lambert was a freshman lacrosse player at UMass Lowell when she lost her left leg in a moped accident.
She missed her sophomore year on the team but returned in her junior year with a prosthetic leg made by Next Step Bionics & Prosthetics. But that wasn’t enough for Lambert. She took up running after she graduated in 2019 with a degree in criminal justice.
In late 2019, she set a U.S. record at the World Paralympic Championship games in Dubai. She covered 100 meters in 16.31 seconds, finishing fourth in the world. These days, she is training for the 2021 Paralympics in Tokyo.
Lambert needed help paying for her specialized prosthetics, receiving funding from a pair of foundations, but decided she wanted to start her own organization. Hiler was the The Born to Run Foundation’s 10th recipient.
“She has done more in the last four years than I have done in my entire lifetime, choosing a path of helping others,” said Hiler, 55. “I admire her greatly. She is a great source of inspiration.”
Hiler and the Bradys decided they wanted to give back to Lambert’s foundation and are introducing a new brew called Run, a blood orange gose, with profits going to The Born to Run Foundation.
The brew will be on the shelves of stores around Vermont soon. This year, Whetstone applied for federal funds to install a canning line at the brewery to help the restaurant survive the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 and has been selling its beers in retail outlets ever since.
Hiler said he could not have accomplished so much in so little time if not for his business partners.
“They stepped up and ran this place,” he said. “It was very heartwarming. My partners are the most amazing partners I could ever ask for.”
Hiler said he was also appreciative of the support he has received from the Brattleboro community.
“I am more thankful today than any other time in my life that I live in Vermont,” he said. “I live in an amazing community that is incredibly supportive, incredibly thoughtful and welcoming.”
Pierre Capy, who owns Mocha Joe’s Roasting Company with his wife, Ellen, has known Hiler since they were both 4 or 5 years old.
“His mom was like a second mom to me,” Capy said, characterizing Hiler as “a cornerstone” of the local economy.
“He’s always been positive and always been able to overcome challenges,” said Capy. “He and Tim and Amy make good collective business decisions to stay afloat. And people still want to drink beer. Maybe today more than ever.”
Hiler and the Bradys are now working on enclosing their rooftop beer garden to keep it open through the winter. But Hiler also has another task at hand — learning to run on his prosthetic leg so he can compete in a marathon again.
“I thought I would just strap it on and take off running, just me and the dog,” he said. “But it’s not like that. It’s a completely different motion. I’ve wiped out a couple of times.”
Lalla, who lost a leg in 1989 and calls himself “a gravity athlete” because of his love for skiing and mountain biking, said he was stunned when Hiler said he wanted to run in a marathon again.
“I think it’s possible, but I think he’s nuts,” said Lalla, with a laugh.
“When I told Jason I wanted to run a marathon, he said he couldn’t guarantee it, that it’s up to me,” said Hiler. “That alone is inspiration.”
To donate to The Born to Run Foundation, visit its website at theborntorunfoundation.org/product/born-to-run-donation/ or buy a six pack of Run when it becomes available in about three months.