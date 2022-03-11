The Russian Federation widened its bombardment of Ukraine early Friday morning, sending long-range missiles to strike the cities Dnipro, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lutsk, news reports said.
Dnipro was hit for the first time in the war. According to a city statement, three Russian missiles struck the city. One detonated near a kindergarten, the second near an apartment building, and the third blasted a shoe factory, setting fires. Early reports said one person died in the strikes.
Paul Belogour, of Guilford, Vt., owner of the Reformer and Boston Unisoft Technologies, has key employees who are still in Dnipro. Others were evacuated to Bulgaria before the start of the war.
According to social media and early official reports, another three Russian missiles hit in the vicinity of Ivano-Frankivsk’s airport, in Ukraine’s far west. Images showed damaged apartment buildings and smoke rising from the airfield.
According to the same sources, a likely similar number of missiles struck the city airport in Lutsk, in northwest Ukraine, at 5:45 in the morning. Images published by the Unian news agency showed damaged apartment buildings and a massive fire in an outlying region of the city. According to news reports, the strikes damaged two of Lutsk’s three heating plants.
Kyiv’s city administration on Friday credited a Ukraine Armed Forces fighter pilot for shooting down a Russian cruise missile aimed at the city.
Since the invasion began, Russia has increasingly targeted Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, particularly airports, power generation stations and heating plants. Russia has used primarily cruise and ballistic missiles in the attacks, which appear to frequently miss their target and strike civilian homes and businesses.
