WILMINGTON — A proposed small business wants to provide space to as many as four self-contained recreational vehicles to camp along a residential and commercial driveway that also sits in a town flood zone.
“I’m planning to have them on the lawn and I imagine they’ll create some damage that I’ll have to fix,” Gus Metcalfe, property co-owner, said Monday during a hearing with the Wilmington Development Review Board. “I’m not putting up anything concrete or of that nature.”
Vermont law allows RVs to camp for a maximum of two weeks, Metcalfe said. He wants to have RV camping at 179 Route 9 West from May through October.
His house is on the property, which falls within a residential/commercial district and a flood hazard zone. Matthew Cole, community relations officer for Great River Hydro, offered to go over plans with Metcalfe because a proposed camp site could become flooded when elevations of Harriman Reservoir are higher.
“I know we’ve inundated some of that property before,” said Cole, whose company owns the reservoir.
Metcalfe said he’s thinking about having a five-person limit for each RV and instituting a “quiet time” from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. He plans to handle booking through Hipcamp.com, which offers camping experiences via a website and mobile app.
After closing Monday’s hearing, the Development Review Board has 45 days to issue a decision.
Ivy Turner, a neighbor, said she likes “the low-impact nature” of the project.
“There’s no lighting, it’s not fancy,” she said. “I trust Gus will do the right thing there. He’s been fixing up the grounds. It was quite a mess when he bought it. He’s done a lot to clean it up and he’s doing it a lot more and I think it’s something that people will really enjoy.”
Metcalfe has lived in the home for about six years and owns the property with his father Ed Metcalfe, who also owns Vermont Distillers and the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum on Hogback Mountain in Marlboro. Gus works at Vermont Distillers and runs a business called Gus’ Gardens from his home.