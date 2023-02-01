BRATTLEBORO — At the midpoint of winter, Kade Kinkade is living in one of the three recreational vehicles on Washington Street.
“It needs some work and stuff,” she said in an interview last week. “There’s no running water at this point and no toilet facilities in my RV.”
However, she said, the RV has heat and lights. In her estimation, it’s a lot better than living in the parking lot of Walmart, which she had done before a friend of a friend brought her to Brattleboro Common Sense (BCS).
Brattleboro Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon said the group’s Emergency Housing in RVs project had been proposed to the town during the summer, and town staff tried to persuade BCS Executive Director Kurt Daims that RVs are not designed for or safe to be housing for all types of weather. In October, Bannon said, an RV was placed on South Main Street without permission and Daims offered up his property on an emergency basis.
“We explained that it could be permitted as an accessory dwelling unit,” Bannon said.
To meet life safety requirements, the town wanted plumbing to be installed by a plumber, electricity supply installed by a licensed electrician or journeyman, and an adequate way of treating septage. The latter had been a particular issue from neighbors, Bannon said, although their major concern is the safety of the tenants.
“At this point, I think all adjacent neighbors have complained about it,” he said. “He is in violation of the zoning regulations because he doesn’t have a permit for any of the RVs. If he did get a permit, he could only apply for one RV and that would be considered an accessory dwelling unit.”
Bannon said he would be issuing a zoning citation to Daims on Wednesday and the town will enforce it in court in necessary. Daims said his group plans to work with the town.
Two BCS Board members are considering having an RV on their own property, Daims said, “but our project is not to reduce capacity here. Our goal is to get as many RVs into the community so people have places to live and get them out of the snow.”
According to the violation notice, the RVs must be removed by Feb 8 or the town “will bring an action in court asking for injunctive relief and fines of up to $200 for each day the violation.” The fire department will be inspecting the property on Feb. 7.
Kinkade has been living in the RV since Dec. 18. She also serves as a volunteer manager for the Emergency Housing in RVs project.
“It’s nice and it’s quiet for the most part,” she said, noting how she doesn’t have to worry about getting kicked out in the middle of the night or a plow truck coming to clear the parking lot.
As volunteer manager, she’s talking with homeless individuals about the project and looking for volunteers to fix up the RVs. She said the hope is to get electric heaters to replace the furnaces as heating and to fix any toilet issues. She also plans to engage in municipal meetings where the prospect of adding public restrooms downtown will be addressed.
Her two dogs are welcome in the RV and she pays $15 a day to stay in the vehicle. She noted it is expensive to be homeless, citing the cost of hotel rooms and food when there’s no refrigerator or other cooking facilities.
Daims said the rental fees help cover the cost of starting the program and utility bills.
“We want to show people that homeless people are workers, that they have jobs and they are contributing to the economy,” he said. “We also want to show that for people in town, this can be a source of income for them, not just a charity.”
BCS board member Bruce Clauson acknowledged the town’s decision to make bylaws more friendly to those who want to add housing. But he also noted the need to have housing available immediately this winter, as shelters are running at capacity.
“Kurt has that house where he will take in activists,” Clauson said. “He’s even told police they can live there if they can’t afford an apartment. He’s kind of way ahead of his time.”
Clauson views the project as “decentralizing” to some of the criminal elements reported at hotels where emergency housing has been made available through the state. He also described it as being “different than just giving money to a charity,” as a homeless person becomes grateful to the group for letting them stay in an RV.
“I like the idea of getting these people integrated into the community,” Daims said.
On Sunday, Daims showed the Reformer the property. He said the third RV had recently been donated and came from Rhode Island.
Daims had come up with the idea for the project several months ago.
“We had a notion of the lack of housing and we wanted to offer some kind of solution because it seems to come up when you’re talking about rental legislation, that’s just housing retention,” he said. “It doesn’t address the greater issue of where all the housings went and why there’s such a shortage.”
Governmental actions seem to be focused on making large construction projects easier to finance, Daims said. His group wanted to offer a quicker and more small-scale solution.
They looked for bargains on RVs in classified ads and on eBay, Facebook and Craigslist. They also spent time and money fixing the vehicles up and moving them.
Now, they want to lobby town government to allow more leniency for permitting and to forgo any tax reassessment on property hosting RVs for emergency housing.
Dan Handy, landlord liaison at Groundworks Collaborative, said his first concern when initially discussing the project with Daims had been about health and safety.
“He’s very clear that this is substandard housing,” Handy said. “I think it is of an emergency nature.”
Handy said he also shared his “more subtle concerns” regarding sanitation, water, safe electricity and utilities.
“I want to support Kurt to enable this to happen but it should happen in a safe way,” Handy said. “I’ve suggested he write out leases even if there’s no monetary compensation involved. It’s good to have a contract.”
Regarding the prospect of a broader program as envisioned by BCS, Handy said it takes “a very special property owner to take on this kind of project.”
“The other sort of bigger side of the story is in especially warmer climates, people do park RVs on streets,” he said. “So if you take a comparative look at this — I mean, we don’t have that yet — but in like California, Oregon or whatever, you’ve got these sort of RV encampment areas. This, I suppose, is a very Brattleboro solution.”
If private parking is not provided, Handy pointed out, an RV could be parked somewhere without permission.
Noting the potential for NIMBYism (Not In My Backyard), Handy has suggested talking with his neighbors about the project.
“It’s an imperfect solution for sure,” he said.
Groundworks doesn’t have a position on the RV housing.
“We don’t want to see anyone forced to sleep out in the cold and we appreciate creativity in meeting our community’s very real and serious need for emergency housing and shelter,” said Libby Bennett, director of development and communications at Groundworks. “However, we don’t know enough about the program to take a position on the model or operations of the project.”
Some homeowners in Brattleboro who have been displaced by floods or fires lived in RVs until their houses were built but “the experience was just terrible,” Bannon said.
“They’re not meant to be lived in during the winter,” he said. “They don’t have adequate provisions for heating. It’s just not a safe situation at all.”
Town staff have been working with different private landlords to create new units in their homes. Interested parties have been referred to the Vermont Housing Improvement Program, which is administered locally by Windham & Windsor Housing Trust and provides as much as $50,000 in grants per unit.