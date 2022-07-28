Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.