BRATTLEBORO — Interested in a number of issues the Select Board is taking on, Sam Stevens would like to add input to the discussions.
"I'd like to see Brattleboro become a more attractive and financially viable place for young people to remain after high school and one which will draw them from other places to settle and begin building a life," he said. "To this point, I'm concerned about affordable housing, the rights of both landlords and tenants, the town's relationship with emergency services, and increasing drug crime."
Stevens is running for one of the two one-year seats on the Select Board in the March 7 election, where he'll be facing off against incumbent Jessica Callahan Gelter, Spoon Agave, Peter "Fish" Case and Franz Reichsman.
"I'm here to listen with an open mind and help make the town of Brattleboro a better place," Stevens said.
He's a lifelong resident of Brattleboro, who serves on the Cemetery Committee and as a Representative Town Meeting member. He earned a political science degree at University of Vermont and graduated in January 2022.
Stevens said community members are concerned about how the board went about deciding to split from Rescue Inc.
"My approach to problems such as this one is to obtain as much data as possible and then make as informed a decision as possible," he said. "When I first heard about the decision to, at a higher cost, have the town of Brattleboro provide emergency care directly, rather than continue to use the long-term tried-and-true partner, I was surprised. Having looked further into the issue and spoken with a number of people involved, however, my perspective has changed. The direct control and financial transparency offered by town services are a very appealing option."
Stevens said he's in favor of increasing the pay for police officers in order to attract new hires to the area and adding incentive for them to stay.
"I also believe in the importance of psychological and other counseling resources in order to, in some cases, resolve a situation before police need to get involved," he said.
He called concerns about safety and crime "very real and very valid."
"I think that a part of the solution is to always ensure that police have sufficient resources to do their job," he said. "I'd also like to see, if possible, a greater number of officers employed by the town, both for a more common presence, and to decrease the number of situations where officers on duty have to prioritize between calls to respond to."
Stevens recounted how months ago at the Brattleboro Food Co-op, where he works as a dairy clerk, there was a break-in during the night that resulted in a smashed window and some stolen items. He said with only two officers on duty at that time of night, the minimum number required to respond to a situation, the Brattleboro Police Department was "forced not to respond, since there was no immediate threat to any person's safety."
"This kind of situation shouldn't occur," he said. "While Brattleboro absolutely needs to tighten its belt a bit in order to lower the cost of living, policing and EMS should not be the first places to cut."
Stevens said he's completely in favor of updating surveillance cameras at the Transportation Center and supports adding them downtown. He described the move as "the logical next step in addressing break-ins targeting Main Street businesses and the plethora of problems surrounding the Transportation Center."
Cameras would hold people accountable, discourage criminal acts, and generally make for a safer area, Stevens said.
"If the installation of cameras ever prevents a crime and, particularly, harm coming to any person, then I would consider it to be a worthwhile investment," he said. "Cameras would be focused on public areas and would not detract from a person's expectation of privacy."
Stevens believes having a police substation at the Transportation Center would be a reasonable measure. Although, before that, he would want to ensure enough police officers are available to staff the facility, and they have the proper equipment and funding.
Funding needed to effectively reverse the housing crisis is beyond the reach of a small town government, Stevens said. He sees the board's role as being "a catalyst to achieving the desired end by incentivizing businesses and landlords to work toward better solutions," believing it should be a top priority for the board.
"Working toward a balance between providing the excellent services to residents that the town of Brattleboro offers and decreasing the painful cost of living in Brattleboro is something that everyone should be a part of, and the Select Board needs to be there to hear and act on ideas as they are brought to them from the public," he said. "Those items in the control of the Select Board need to be measured in terms of need, the effect on the quality of life here in Brattleboro, and on how this changes the appeal of Brattleboro as a destination for both temporary visitors and for families looking to make it a long term home."