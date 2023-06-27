BRATTLEBORO — In announcing federal funding for a community health initiative that will expand access to all kinds of care, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called health care “a human right.”
“Whether you’re rich or poor, or whatever you may be, you are entitled to the best quality care system,” he said Tuesday at a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. “There is something wrong in our country where we remain today the only major nation on earth not to guarantee health care for all.”
Sanders said about 85 million people in America are uninsured or underinsured, and the country spends twice as much per capita on health care than any other nation. He’s long been fighting for changes.
“But given the political reality in Washington today, given the power of the insurance companies, the power of the drug companies, we are not there,” he said. “I’m happy to say that in Vermont over the last many years, we are leading the country in terms of expanding federally qualified community health centers.”
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, meets with Vermont students participating in the Global Issues & Youth Action Institute at Landmark College in Putney to talk about issues facing young people on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, talks during a press conference at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro where Sanders and North Star Health staff members announced $4,220,000 in federal funding to expand dental, primary care, and behavioral services to Brattleboro on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes hands with people in the lobby of the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital in Brattleboro after a press conference on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, shakes the hands of staff members and military veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic before a roundtable discussion about issues facing local veterans on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt, listens to issues facing local veterans at the Brattleboro VA Clinic on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Vermont now has 11 federally qualified health centers (FQHC) and 66 locations, Sanders said. His visit Tuesday included an announcement about a new addition to the list.
North Star Health, an FQHC based in Springfield, secured about $4.2 million through the fiscal year 2023 congressionally directed spending process to expand to the Brattleboro area. The group is working on plans to integrate with Windham County Dental Center, allowing the facility to expand care to 1,500 to 3,500 new patients.
With the funding, North Star Health will be working to renovate existing facilities or build new ones in Windham County to provide primary medical and behavioral health care services. An additional 1,500 to 2,500 Vermonters are anticipated to gain access to care through the initiative.
“I am very excited about this project,” Sanders said. “I think the end result will be making sure that all people in Windham County and the neighboring areas have access to quality care that as Americans, they are entitled.”
Joshua Dufresne, CEO at North Star Health, expressed a “huge thanks to Sen. Sanders” for all his support.
North Star Health has 14 locations and logs about 100,000 visits per year. The hope is to increase those numbers.
“We’ve got a lot of experience in growing and integrating care delivery in the areas that we serve,” Dufresne said. “Those areas would include medical integrated with behavioral health, dental vision, school based clinics, mobile health centers that can drive to homes, employers and elsewhere, and also home visits, and newly with COVID, telemedicine visits.”
Another component focuses on nutrition, stress reduction and lifestyle.
Dufresne named officials at BMH, Brattleboro Retreat, Windham County Dental Center and Health Care & Rehabilitation Services, who are advising about community needs for the rollout.
“What I found, from talking with them and many more is this is truly a community of compassion,” he said, “and that really fits our FQHC mission or FQHC vision.”
Recruitment and retention of clinicians will be a focus of the project. Dufresne thanked Sanders for his hand in National Health Service Corps funding that allows loan repayments for clinicians working in an FQHC and other areas. Lawmakers are working hard to figure out ways to expand the workforce in the sector, Sanders said.
An FQHC allows access to those who might be turned away from other health care providers or can’t speak English.
“Show up, we will take care of you,” Dufresne said. “If you can’t pay, it doesn’t matter. We will work with you on a sliding fee discount program.”
Carmen Derby, executive director of the Windham County Dental Center, thanked Sanders “for being dedicated to our community” and leaders at local organizations involved in the effort “for putting the care of the members of our community in the forefront of this conversation.” Her group received additional funding through Sanders for relocating the center to 53 Fairview St. to expand its services.
Chris Dougherty, CEO at BMH, said the purpose of the hospital is “to make life better for the people in our community, to elevate the health of our community, and to be the hub of hope, health and healing for our entire community.”
“We know we can’t do that alone,” he said. “It takes everyone working together. Sen. Sanders, your graciousness of infusing money into this community allows us to start to elevate the health of this community.”
Dufresne said the groups are “working very closely together” and hope to have an update on the project soon.