JAMAICA — Families gathered on the side of Main Street as Santa Claus drove by in a fire truck and waved to the children recently.
Anne Brower, one of the organizers that helped bring Santa to town, said they normally have a party at the Town Hall, but with COVID-19 restrictions they came up with a new plan to have Santa ride through town.
“We wanted to find a great way to make it memorable, fun, and safe for the children,” said Brower. “The fire department stepped in with the truck, and the children won’t forget Santa coming in on a fire truck.”
Word has it that Santa liked the town so much he might be back for a return visit very soon.