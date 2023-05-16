BRATTLEBORO — After a community effort saved Neighborhood Schoolhouse from closure last year, its new leaders are preparing to open a classroom for 4- to 6-year-olds for the next school year.
“We cherish our students,” Jocelyn York, head of school, said in a statement. “Quality learning occurs best when students feel emotionally safe and know that their efforts will be valued. This is what we provide at Neighborhood. This is why our school is life-changing. I’m excited to once again open our doors to elementary-aged children.”
Mixing age groups is part of the education philosophy at the school.
"We try to create a village environment in this school," York said in an interview.
Neighborhood Schoolhouse is a small, independent school and child care program. It has been part of the community for more than 40 years, but in February 2022 the board governing the school abruptly announced it would be closing the school due to challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those challenges included staffing, finances, enrollment and facilities.
Norma Willingham, president of The Neighborhood Schoolhouse Board, helped steer the rebuild. She said the early childhood program currently includes babies and toddlers.
In the past, the school has offered elementary and middle school classes. Middle school classes would come and go, Willingham said in an interview.
Willingham had served as principal at the school from 1987 to 1997. Between her roles at Neighborhood Schoolhouse, she had been teaching education-related courses at Landmark College in Putney and considering retirement.
When the announcement about the potential closure came up, Willingham got involved. She recounted "a groundswell of concern from people who loved the school and the broader community, former parents, former students, former teachers who said, 'Really does the school have to close? Is there anything we can do to change your mind?'"
The board at the time agreed to turn seats over to people willing to try to keep the school open. Willingham and Dot MacDonald, who taught at the school for 27 years, were among the first three new board members.
Two days later, other new board members joined. They began the process of exploring how to save the school, initially meeting for about three hours each week.
"It became clear we really need to focus on our early childhood program and solidifying that," Willingham said.
Last year, eight infants and toddlers were together in the early education program. Now, there's an infant/toddler program and a toddler program.
Over the summer, another early childhood classroom will be added.
"There's been a lot of growth this year," Willingham said.
Ultimately, the plan is to add more elementary school grades.
Mel Zinn was hired as interim director. Willingham called Zinn, who runs Horizon Early Learning Program and two other local child care programs, "instrumental" in the process.
Grants have been secured. Fundraising has been underway on gofundme.com and a letter of appeal will be sent to families.
Thirty-four children are currently enrolled and 10 teachers are on staff, compared to 16 children and three teachers last summer.
"It's been incredible," said York, who was a parent at the school before the threat of shutdown. "I know that Neighborhood, being a small, Progressive school, has gone through a transformation in the past."
York credited Willingham with providing hope that the school's fortune could be reversed since she experienced earlier changes. Willingham commended the previous board and administration for keeping the school open and safe during the pandemic.
Hiring for early childhood programs is "really challenging," Willingham said. She also noted turnover in the field is "a real problem."
"Everybody with us wants to return next year so we're also really proud of that," she said. "It's a solid indicator of quality."
Julie Holhut, pre-k classroom teacher, joined the team in fall 2020 after her other place of employment in Massachusetts closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's definitely come full circle, from teaching predominately outside with COVID restrictions," she said, to being back to a mix of time spent in classrooms and outdoors.
She said teachers are relieved to be free from the COVID restrictions and not having to separate children by age groups at all times.
Holhut described the period where the school was on the brink of closure as "very stressful for most of the teachers." After losing her last job, she worried it would happen again.
"It's been great to have the support of the community and the new administration," she said. "I'm looking forward to hopefully expanding enrollment in the fall."
Maureen Velsor, pre-k classroom teacher, returned to the job a couple of months ago. She said she left during the early part of the pandemic to have her child after two years at Neighborhood Schoolhouse. She had been saddened to hear about the closure but said she's glad it didn't happen.
Now, Velsor sees the school coming back stronger than before. She said "building up from the ground" allows staff to look at what's working and what can change, and having new teachers on board can bring about fresh ideas.
"Really it's a big puzzle," York said, described how rooms are rearranged and systems are designed to meet needs.
Enrollment is open for the 2023-2034 school year at Neighborhood Schoolhouse. Email enrollment@neighborhoodschoolhouse.com or visit neighborhoodschoolhouse.com for more information.