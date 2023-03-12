BRATTLEBORO — A former Brattleboro man said he might not be alive today if he had not been arrested in 2020 for selling fentanyl from his apartment on Melrose Street.
“It’s hard to say but it probably saved my life by being here,” said Patrick Devens, 59, during a hearing Friday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Devens was charged with dealing fentanyl after he was arrested and found to be in possession of more than two dozen doses of the drug.
Since his arrest in 2020, Devens has served time in New Hampshire on similar charges and has been through recovery.
“I appreciate what everybody’s done for me,” he said. “I’m looking forward to moving on with my life and being a better citizen.”
Devens spent 46 days in jail in New Hampshire, after which he underwent a 28-day treatment program and then spent nearly two years living in a halfway house.
“In light of what’s happened over in New Hampshire and the progress there, the state believes this agreement is in the interest of justice,” said Deputy State’s Attorney Johns H. Congdon. “And also considering the fact that 27 bags ... is on the lower end of what we’re seeing today.”
Janssen Willhoit, Devens’s public defender, said his client has done very well in recovery, and is in fact, a recovery coach.
“He’s progressed quite well, your honor,” said Willhoit, even to the point he was the house manager at the halfway house he was living in.
Devens said he is now living in Fitzwilliam, N.H., and is working for a friend.
“I’m really appreciative to have been afforded the chance to do all that,” he said. “This is me looking forward. I don’t want to look back on this anymore. I don’t want to go this route anymore.”