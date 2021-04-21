BRATTLEBORO — A private medical practice specializing in treating individuals with substance use disorder and alcohol use disorder is opening a new office at 54 Chickering Drive, a move applauded by professionals in the field and those in the recovery community.
“We’re very excited to be in the Brattleboro community,” said Zoe Lewis, regional manager of operations for SaVida Health. “We’ve seen a lot of success with the patients in our other offices and we want to share this with as many people who need it as we can.”
The office opens Monday and patients can begin making appointments now to meet with a provider. Lewis said SaVida prescribes medication, hosts medical appointments and provides counseling, case management and some medication management.
The Brattleboro office is the ninth for SaVida in Vermont. The group has five offices in Massachusetts including Greenfield, and others in Maine, Virginia and Delaware for a total of 27.
“We’ve been around for almost 10 years with just one or two offices and we became SaVida Health about five years ago,” Lewis said. “That’s when we started expanding.”
Lewis said her group believes that patients shouldn’t need to drive longer than 35 to 40 minutes to get to a SaVida office. She called transportation one of the biggest barriers to treatment.
Her group has been reaching out to other local organizations in the field.
“We are open to partnering with anyone in the community who can be a help to our patients and hope we can offer help to people that they serve,” Lewis said.
Officials at the Brattleboro Retreat, a mental health and addictions hospital, welcomed SaVida to the community of addiction treatment providers in southeastern Vermont.
“We look forward to working alongside SaVida to ensure that people affected by substance use disorder receive the care they need and deserve,” said Konstantin von Krusenstiern, vice president of development and communications at the Retreat.
Sara Chard, who supervises Turning Point Recovery Center of Windham County’s recovery coach program (which partners with Brattleboro Memorial Hospital), said one of the important tasks for recovery coaches is to be “resource brokers.”
“It is much easier to do this when we have varied resources to share with our clients,” she said. “SaVida has a close working relationship with Springfield Turning Point and the coaches there think highly of them. We have been conversing with SaVida about what services they are bringing to Brattleboro and look forward to working with them. Every person is unique and it’s great to be able to offer multiple resources to our clients for them to choose what will work best for them.”
Lewis said SaVida’s office in Brattleboro was repainted and recarpeted along with other minor building renovations. She estimates the space is large enough to host four or five providers but the plan is to start with one.
Before opening locally, providers were able to use telehealth options to meet with patients remotely. That will be available moving forward.
“Telehealth is a handy tool for rural communities and it’s obviously been very useful during the pandemic,” Lewis said. “We were very fortunate we were able to transition very quickly to telehealth during the pandemic because we realized while the rest of the world was dealing with the pandemic, our patients are still part of the epidemic.”
SaVida prescribes Federal Food and Drug Administration-approved medications such as Suboxone for opioid use and Vivitrol for alcohol use, according to a news release. The group said through its case management services, it can help connect patients who might be experiencing food insecurity or homelessness to local resources.
“This comprehensive and integrated approach to recovery is widely accepted as the most effective form of outpatient treatment for substance use disorder today,” the release states.
SaVida accepts most insurance plans including Medicaid and Medicare, and is part of Vermont’s Hub and Spoke Program for medically assisted treatment, according to the release. Appointments can be made now for Brattleboro by calling 802-451-0231 or visiting SaVidaHealth.com.