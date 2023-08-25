BRATTLEBORO — With an Act 250 permit issued on Tuesday, the town of Brattleboro is already getting to work on rehabilitating a floodplain along the Whetstone Brook.
"So far it’s just vegetation and invasives removal," said Zoning Administrator Brian Bannon. "Excavation should begin in about a week."
The 12-acre parcel along the brook was most recently home to a drying facility for Cersosimo Lumber, which, in 2017, sold the lot to the Vermont River Conservancy.
Following the devastation in 2011 wreaked by Tropical Storm Irene, the state established Vermont Economic Resiliency Initiative to identify ways to protect people and property from similar catastrophes. Before that, in 2008, the town released its Whetstone Brook Watershed Stream Geomorphic Assessment and River Corridor Plan. Both the state study and the town study concluded that returning Sawdust Alley to its natural condition as a floodplain could protect homes and businesses along the lower reach of the brook during catastrophic events.
"The 12.5 acre Sawdust Alley parcel includes nearly 2,000 feet of frontage on Whetstone Brook and was a naturally functioning floodplain prior to the intensive industrialization of the Whetstone Brook corridor in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries," states a review of the site by the Federal Emergency Management Administration. "Over the past 150 years, Sawdust Alley has been filled with imported gravel to raise the parcel surface 6-8 feet above its natural elevation. The direct impact of the import of fill has been to eliminate the natural floodplain function of the Sawdust Alley property. Engineering surveys indicate that approximately 40 acres of floodwater storage has been lost, with the resultant increase in flood inundation elevations and erosion damage to downstream properties in the urban core of Brattleboro during moderate to severe flood events."
After vegetation and invasives are removed, 38,000 cubic yards of fill will be removed, including portions of a berm that was built to keep flood waters off the parcel.
Grants from the federal government will pay for the removal of the fill, which is expected to be done before Oct. 30.
When the work on the parcel is complete, the Conservancy will turn over ownership to the town, which will designate the space as a passive recreational area with walking paths, greenspace and access to the Whetstone Brook.