WESTMINSTER — The estimated cost to repair the bridge over the Saxtons River on Route 121 has doubled or even tripled, and the bridge’s forecasted closure has gone from two months to 16 months.
The 1940 bridge, formally known as Bridge No. 5, was slated to undergo a $4.1 million rehabilitation project during July and August, but the contractor found its steel girders were much more deteriorated than earlier believed, and the project was suspended last month at the 11th hour.
According to Westminster town officials, the bridge project could now cost upwards of $12 million, and the current structure would be demolished, leaving the bridge and road closed for upwards of 16 months. State Agency of Transportation officials said their current best estimate of cost is closer to $8 million, but conceded they have not completed design or engineering for the new project.
Chuck Lawrence, Westminster’s highway foreman, and Alison Bidgood, the interim town manager, said the town didn’t want to delay fixing the bridge.
Lawrence said Monday that the state Agency of Transportation would be negotiating with Renaud Brothers Inc. of Vernon, which had the original contract for the project, to see how quickly it could start demolition of the 80-year-old bridge. He said he expected work would continue with a short winter gap, until next summer.
It was the Renaud crew that discovered the deterioration of the steel in the bridge in June, as it was preparing to close the bridge and take off the concrete deck. Further tests by the Agency of Transportation revealed the steel was compromised.
Lawrence said the bridge is still safe and open for traffic, but definitely needs to be replaced. The plan remains to widen the bridge deck slightly, he said, to include three-foot bicycle lanes on both sides.
The bridge is located on the edge of Gageville, a village in north Westminster. Route 121 and the bridge is the main route between Bellows Falls and Saxtons River and points west.
J.B. McCarthy, an engineer with the Agency of Transportation, said Monday that the $12 million figure mentioned by Westminster officials was high in his mind, but he stressed that the state was still doing design work on the new, more extensive project and had yet to order the structural steel that would be needed.
Lawrence said the cost of construction materials has skyrocketed in the past year. He said for a culvert replacement project on Windmill Hill Road, the cost of the culvert alone had jumped from $16,000 to $27,000.
The detour that was in place for the original two-month closure would send traffic via Back Westminster Road, or from Saxtons River, using Rockingham Hill Road or Pleasant Valley Road, which both connect to Route 103.
Lawrence said he knew the detour would be troublesome for area residents, but he said the bridge needs to be replaced with something that would last longer than five to 10 years.
He said the Back Westminster Road detour does lead directly to Interstate 91 at Exit 5, and Route 5.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said Monday that the town had only had a brief update.
“We have only had a brief update, really won’t get a full update until the structural analysis comes back,” he said.
Bidgood said the town is responsible for 2.5 percent of the cost of the project. Other funding comes from the state, at 17.5 percent, and the remaining 80 percent by the federal government. She said the Westminster Select Board would be discussing the bridge project at its Wednesday evening meeting.
According to state Transportation officials, the town has given permission for the bridge and road to be closed for up to 18 months.