Updated: July 4, 2022 @ 5:55 pm
In keeping with the Roaring 20s theme, the Main Street Arts contingency performed the Charleston during the Saxtons River 4th of July Parade. See more photos from the parade on page B6.
Pie contest entries at the Saxtons River 4th of July celebration.
Freedom and voting themes were strongly represented during the Saxtons River 4th of July Parade on Monday.
Tina Cunningham, from Deep River, CT, places a slice of Blueberry Sour Cream pie on a plate for judging as part of Saxton's River 4th of July festivities.
Jane Manner of Cartersville, GA, judges pies for taste, crust, creativity and presentation during Saxton's River 4th of July festivities.
Visitors from Sweden check out the entries in the pie competition during Saxtons River 4th of July festivities on Monday.
People enjoy the roaring 20's 4th of July celebration in Saxtons River on Monday.
John and Celia Bohannan, Grand Marshals of the Saxtons River 4th of July parade, wave to the crowd.
Parade participants embrace the roaring 20s theme during the Saxton's River 4th of July festivities.
Anya Bredbeck carries a Phoenix which incorporates people's hopes, dreams and wishes on multi-colored flags into the wings duiring Saxton's River 4th of July parade.
Participants march in the Saxton's River 4th of July Parade on Monday.
Festive spectators watch the Saxton's River 4th of July Parade on Monday
Participants compete in the Egg Toss during Saxton's River 4th of July festivities on Monday.
kids enjoy sprays of water from the fire hoses while local firemen compete in water polo during Saxton's River 4th of July festivities.