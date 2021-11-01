SAXTONS RIVER — The entire Saxtons River Elementary School, with the exception of its Grade 3 class, has gone into quarantine due to COVID-19.
Andy Haas, interim superintendent of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union, said Monday that two positive cases of COVID-19, and contact tracing of the disease, led to the decision to all but close the school and revert to distance learning. There are 74 students in the small K-4 school, and all but 15 students in Grade 3 were affected, he said.
Haas said that all 59 students in kindergarten, grades 1 and 2, and 4, are in quarantine until they receive a clear test. “In a perfect world, they would all be back on Friday,” he said.
He said the Grade 3 class is exempt from the distance learning/quarantine because that class had been in quarantine last week and thus avoided exposure to the infected individuals.
Similarly, two classrooms at the Westminster Center School also had to go to remote learning because of a positive COVID case, he said.
Haas said the WNESU school district does testing on Thursday, and he said there will be drive-up testing available for all the students. He said he hopes all parents wait until Thursday for the district testing, since it makes getting the results and resuming classroom work more coordinated.
He said he visited the school Monday morning, and teachers were in their classrooms — teaching remotely. He said he talked to several students virtually. The Grade 3 classroom was in session at the small elementary school.
He said there is no indication, after contact tracing, that the exposure to COVID-19 came within the school. He said the contact tracing work seemed to point to a youth sports event, but not an interscholastic sporting event.
The positive cases had 40 “close contacts” within the school, he said, in that they came within 3 feet for longer than 15 minutes while they were infectious. He said the school district is following the Oct. 21 guidelines released by the Vermont Agency of Education.
Additionally, the exposure was considered if the students were in a closed room with the infected person for a long period of time, he said.
He said the state’s “Test to Stay” program was not up and running at the time, requiring the quarantine and distance learning.
Since school started in September, the WNESU schools have had 50 cases in students and staff, Haas said. “It’s been an unfortunate steady increase,” he said.
“I don’t believe we’ve had any transmission in school, with one potential case,” he said.
He said he is “really excited” about the news of the pending approval of a vaccine for children as young as 5 years old.
He said the school got the news about the positive COVID cases late Friday, and sent out an email to the school community at that time.
Priscilla Lambert, chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said she got her notice while she was attending a school game.
She said the school board would be discussing the latest actions at its regular meeting on Monday evening.
Haas said in addition to the Saxtons River closure, and individual classroom closures in Westminster, the Grafton Elementary School also shifted to remote learning at the beginning of the school year after a positive case surfaced.