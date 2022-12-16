SAXTONS RIVER — Creating new housing on the site of the old "Dish on Main" restaurant next to Main Street Arts appears to be the popular choice during a planning process concluded this week.
University of Massachusetts graduate student Julia Slater told Saxtons River residents Thursday night that through the planning process, interviews and surveys, housing proved to be the top choice, with the fewest concerns or negative responses from residents.
Comments were "more positive than negative," she said, with people urging that the housing focus be on young families and older people.
The other two possibilities under consideration included another park at the site, which could be a placeholder for later possible development, and the location for a new fire station for the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department.
The town of Rockingham received a planning grant to bring the UMass graduate students to Saxtons River to help the village and property owner Main Street Arts decide what to do -- if anything -- to the dilapidated building.
Slater said a three-story building, designed to fit the landscape and architecture of Saxtons River, would contain apartments, as well as some commercial space. Slater said that 12 units "appear to be the tipping point," for an apartment building.
Rockingham Select Board member Rick Cowan, who is also a member of the MSA board, noted that Windham Windsor Housing Trust, which is based in Brattleboro, undertakes many such housing projects.
The housing trust is currently building a 27-unit apartment complex in downtown Bellows Falls, called the Bellows Falls Garage.
Susan Still, chairwoman of the Main Street Arts board of directors, said the building had been given to Main Street Arts by the Macri family, and for a long time the building played an important role in Main Street Arts programs and shows, providing storage for props and sets.
But the pandemic changed that dramatically, Still said.
"Over the last three years MSA has had to reconfigure its programs in response to the pandemic, and is now operating on a much smaller scale. Our programs no longer require the same storage space, and our budget can’t afford the costs associated with maintaining the building," she told the gathering.
Still noted that the building has a lot of water damage and significant structure issues that make rehabilitation "beyond the scope" of Main Street Arts, which is a non-profit community arts organization.
"As of now MSA has not initiated any plan to sell the building. We know the important place the Dish has in the landscape and history of the village, which is why we were so eager to participate in this municipal planning process," she said. "Tonight we will see more feedback about the three top options considered at the last meeting: fire station, housing, and green space.
"MSA’s goal is to consider proposals that align with the community’s needs using those options as guides. We are open to creative solutions and proposals that meet both MSA’s needs and the needs of the community," she said.
"Our first question will always be, Is it good for the village? We will also be looking to see that there is viable funding to develop the property within a timely matter, so that the place does not sit abandoned. We will also want to make sure that any plans include remediation of toxins that are found in excavation," she said. "We are very grateful for the insights that have come from this process, and eager to collaborate further on any plan to meet the goals of this community. We look forward to seeing the property developed into something useful to Saxtons River."
Gary Fox, the development director for the town of Rockingham, said there were many different funding options for the different proposals, but that funding for housing was the strongest.
There aren't many programs that would fund a new fire station, he said.
And developing a park would also be challenging, although there are private funding sources.
Slater said people said they wanted to see the planning process, currently underway in the town, regarding the three fire departments that serve the town. And while they supported a new fire station, there were concerns about putting it on Main Street.