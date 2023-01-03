BRATTLEBORO — A Saxtons River man pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence for a fourth time.
Matthew Mabe, 40, made the plea through his attorney during arraignment Tuesday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. Judge Katherine Hayes imposed conditions of release prohibiting him from driving a vehicle and drinking alcohol.
According to an affidavit, Mabe was arrested by the Bellows Falls Police Department at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24 after the vehicle he was driving in was seen crossing the yellow centerline of the roadway several times.
Mabe told police he had been working since the morning and was headed to get fuel for his generator. He said he consumed three beers and had been to a Christmas party, according to the affidavit.
Police said they observed Mabe put beer behind his seat then requested he hand the alcohol over. He also struggled with the sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.
His earliest DUI conviction came in 2005 and the latest in 2012, court documents state.