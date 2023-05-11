BRATTLEBORO — A Saxtons River man pleaded guilty to driving under the influence for a fourth or subsequent time.
Matthew Mabe, 40, made the plea Monday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. He will serve 45 days in prison.
The charge stems from an incident in Westminster on Dec. 24 in which Mabe operated a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Previous DUI convictions occurred in April 2012, May 2009, May 2008, September 2005 and March 2003.
“We’re very pleased that defendant is taking the opportunity to participate in the DUI treatment docket,” said Steven Brown, deputy state’s attorney. “There’s obviously a long standing history of impaired driving.”
Attorney Sarah Vangel said she believes the court can recognize “this is a fairly quick acceptance of responsibility” from her client.
“And with a long history of DUIs, and the most recent one being at least 13 years ago from the event that occurred, I can say that Mr. Mabe has made significant changes in his life since,” she said.
Mabe has held “very productive jobs with some really big construction companies” in the past 10 years, Vangel said. He’s currently self employed assisting groups with contracts and insurance.
Serving time in jail will be “difficult for him and his family,” Vangel said. “But Mr. Mabe recognizes this as the best resolution of this case, to put it behind him and be able to move forward without the potential of much more significant jail time.”
Judge Katherine Hayes advised Mabe to take sobriety “one day at a time.” During arraignment in December, she had imposed conditions of release prohibiting him from driving a vehicle and drinking alcohol.
According to an affidavit, Mabe was arrested by the Bellows Falls Police Department at about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 24 after the vehicle he was driving in was seen crossing the yellow centerline of the roadway several times.
Mabe told police he had been working since the morning and was headed to get fuel for his generator. He said he consumed three beers and had been to a Christmas party, according to the affidavit.
Police said they observed Mabe put beer behind his seat then requested he hand the alcohol over. He also struggled with the sobriety tests, according to the affidavit.