SAXTONS RIVER — Village residents gathered Wednesday evening to consider what they might want to see at the west end of Main Street -- a new fire station, senior housing or another park.
Graduate students from the University of Massachusetts have been working with local officials and Main Street Arts, which owns the vacant building at 37 Main St., about potential reuse of the site. Last month they held a public forum to solicit ideas, and later visited with village residents at the post office and village market.
The building, a long, one-story red building sandwiched between Main Street Arts and the Saxtons River Post Office, has housed many things in its lifetime, including a car mechanic, a lumbermill and hardware store, and most recently a series of restaurants. The building is in such a deteriorated state that rehabilitation was not discussed. The property is also suspected to have contaminants, making it a potential brownfields site.
Main Street Arts purchased the building for $1 about five years ago from the Macri family of Saxtons River, according to Rick Cowan, who is on the board of trustees of the non-profit organization.
Cowan said that at the time, MSA was very involved with large-scale theater productions. "But COVID changed all that," he said during a break in Wednesday's session, which included workshops that allowed residents to comment on the three most popular options identified by the graduate students.
Julia Slater, the graduate student leading the study, said residents should make comments on the three options, and that the students would compile them and present them to the Rockingham Select Board, the Saxtons River Village Trustees and Main Street Arts before the end of the year.
The eventual use of the property will largely be in the hands of Main Street Arts, and who the organization decides to sell the property to, Slater said. Gauging public opinion is often a key element to the eventual use of the property.
The property does have some issues, she said, including potential brownfields designation because of suspected contamination in the past. Slater also questioned the use of a small lane in back of the building as it is used as a right of way, and she said there is "mound" system owned by Main Street Arts on part of the half-acre lot.
While Slater said she believed it was part of a septic system, residents told her Saxtons River had municipal services, and the 'mound' was likely a storage tank for MSA's sprinkler system.
There were several questions raised about the future of the Saxtons River Inn, which has recently been sold to a local couple. Caleb Saunders has told people that they plan to reopen the restaurant first, and then tackle the upstairs rooms.
Residents have voiced a desire for a coffee shop or gathering space in the village, beyond what is offered at the Saxtons River Village Market.
Residents questioned whether there was enough economic activity to support many of the businesses on residents' wish lists, since many similar businesses haven't succeeded in downtown Saxtons River over the years. There are several vacant storefronts in the village already.
A new fire station for the Saxtons River Volunteer Fire Department has been under discussion for years because the current station is in the flood plain of the Saxtons River, and was under a foot of water during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, said Amy Howlett, the chairwoman of the village trustees.
Housing, particularly housing for the elderly, was another option outlined by Slater, who had presented several different drawings of the three options. She said the housing could be combined with commercial space on the ground floor with housing on the upper stories, in a colonial-type building that matches the architecture of Main Street.
The fire station proposal showed a building 60 by 60 feet, with two bays and meeting space upstairs. The town of Rockingham is pursuing a study of the three fire departments that serve the town.
And the park proposal showed several different configurations, with an outdoor pavilion and room for outdoor performances. The new Saxtons River Park, which is directly across Main Street from the building's location and was also built on a brownfields site, is not ideal for performances, some people said.
Main Street Arts already is planning on building an outdoor performance space next to its building, Slater said.