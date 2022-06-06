SAXTONS RIVER — Saxtons River will not be denied: its quintessential Fourth of July celebration will be back this year as “The Roaring 20s.”
The celebration, which was suspended in 2020 and had just a small commemoration in 2021, is planning a return to everything but fireworks.
The area firefighters’ water polo competition, the parade full of quirky and light-hearted local floats and groups, the 5K run, the pie baking contest and street fair, and the unique t-shirt, sales of which supports future Fourth celebrations.
Chosen as grand marshals of this year’s parade are John and Celia Bohannan.
The Bohannans have been very involved in Fourth festivities in the past, and involved in the village’s social fabric, said Hernandez.
“John and Celia are good representatives of the village. They do a lot of good,” said Susan Still, another member of the Saxtons River Fourth Committee.
Plus, they are the perennial source of the best sourdough starter in the village, said Still. The Bohannons brought the sourdough starter back from Alaska.
Additionally, another treat will be the grand marshals’ car, a cream-colored 1947 Rover, owned by local couple Jim and Jane Macri.
Fireworks will not be part of the celebration because of cost, said Sue Hernandez of the Saxtons River Fourth Committee. North Star Fireworks has increased the minimum order to $10,000, which is about $4,500 higher than Saxtons River usually spends on its evening display.
“Costs have gone way out of whack,” said committee member Pat Fowler.
Another fireworks business also had incredibly high prices, she said.
Saxtons River has had fireworks since the 1980s, and the loss of the traditional evening show is a disappointment to the committee.
This year’s t-shirt, which is a major fundraiser for the annual event, was designed by local resident Hannah Earley, with the Roaring Twenties theme.
The Fourth Committee is still looking for vendors for the daylong street fair.
Anyone who wants to be part of the parade needs to contact the committee, at SR4th@gmail.com.
“We try and keep it a light-hearted group,” said member Daze Mortensen.
“We discourage candidates,” said Hernandez.