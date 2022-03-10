SAXTONS RIVER — The students at Saxtons River Elementary School were back to in-person classes Thursday after a two-day return-to-remote learning because of a sprinkler break.
Superintendent Andy Haas said the students whose classroom were damaged by the water leak were moved to the art and music rooms for classes until their rooms are ready.
Classrooms housing Grade 4 and Grade 3 were directly affected by the leak in the sprinkler line. The leak occurred in the attic of the original wing of the small elementary school, which was built in 1915.
The school district has insurance that will cover the damage and the cleanup, according to Rockingham School Board Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert.
The sprinkler leak set off the fire alarm in the school Monday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of the students. Officials said the leak was due to the age of the pipe, and was not a result of a frozen pipe.