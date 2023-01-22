Storms are expected to cover Windham and Bennington counties in snow again this week.
“We’re looking at two rounds this week,” said Jake Sojda, meteorologist at AccuWeather.
About 6 to 10 inches were in the forecast for the region Sunday through Monday, with 2 to 4 inches projected for Thursday, according to AccuWeather.
Massachusetts is expected to see a lot of rain with the first storm “but just across the border, that should result in mainly snow and some pretty good snowfall,” Sojda said. Higher elevations could potentially get as much as a foot of snow.
Sojda said the second storm is “going to be a lot trickier.” What starts as snow could change over to a mix of snow, sleet and rain.
“This is going to be a pretty good week for the ski areas,” Sojda said. “We’re looking at entering a bit snowier pattern to end January and enter February.”
After a bit of deficit of natural snow this year, ski resorts are rejoicing over the news.
“We are finally in a good active storm pattern and, although temperatures are still above normal for January, the storms are mostly snow,” said Geoff Hatheway, president at Magic Mountain Ski Area. “The last system brought Magic 6 to 8 inches and we had a good weekend here with about two-thirds of our trails open but only a couple of our glades. The upcoming week with Sunday/Monday nor’easter and the Wednesday/Thursday storm should have Magic back to 100 percent of trails and glades open, which will make this place off-the-hook.”
As of about noon Sunday, Mount Snow in West Dover measured 5 inches of new snow in the previous 48 hours and expected more to fall that day.
“As for us, our snowmaking teams plans to continue snowmaking on Fallen Timbers, Committed, upper Roller Coaster, The Farm, The Junkyard, and Launch Pad until mid-day,” said Courtney DiFiore, spokesperson for Mount Snow, referring to trails on the mountain. “As temps allow, we’ll keep at it and expand our footprint.”
Cheshire County in New Hampshire is among six other counties in New Hampshire under a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. Snow accumulations are expected to be between 4 and 8 inches. Parts of the region could see wind gusts as high as 35 miles per hour.