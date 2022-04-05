The Windham County Sheriff's Office says it has received several complaints recently of persons calling from Vermont phone numbers claiming to be a member of the Windham County Sheriff's Office. The callers are saying that court dates have been missed, fines need to be paid or warrants will be issued, and requests are made for photographs of personal identification documents.
The Windham County Sheriff's Office reminds everyone that at no time will requests for payment of fines or requests for photographs of personal identification documents ever be demanded via telephone or the internet.
If you receive a phone call like this hang up immediately and contact your local police department.