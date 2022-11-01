Costumed children filled the downtown streets of Brattleboro as they searched for candy on Halloween. More photos on page A3.
kids and families kick off Halloween on the Common where Retreat Farm offered tricks and treats. Purchase local photos online.
Eden and Leah Leor kick off Halloween on the Common where Retreat Farm offered tricks and treats.
a Unicorn, a Dinosaur and a Dad play catch me if you can on the Common on Halloween.
Carol Lalotte hands out popcorn to a Ghostbuster at the Gibson-Aiken Center during Brattle-Boo festivities on Halloween.
The In-Sight Photography crew is ready for Trick or Treaters on Main Street in Brattleboro. (pictured left to right: Rachel, Jadian, Phoebe and Emily).
Employees at Renaissance Fine Jewelry hand out candy during Brattle-Boo Halloween Festivities on Main Street.
Alexandra (2) and her Mom, Marcelline trick or treat on Main Street during Brattleboro's Brattle-Boo Festivities.
A Drum Majorette and her Mom trick or treat at the Shoe Tree during Brattleboro's Brattle-Boo festivities on Halloween
Mel, Isaac and Rebecca Baiser trick or treat on Main Street during Brattleboro's Brattle-Boo festivities.
People, dogs, ghouls and Buzz Lightyear walk down Main Street in Brattleboro during Brattle-Boo festivities on Halloween.
A Panda trick or treats on Elliot Street during Brattleboro's Brattle-Boo festivities on Halloween.
Jacque Bilodeau and Lorraine Gordon hand out candy in front of Salon Jacque to trick or treaters during Brattleboro's Halloween Festivities.
Daniel Tiger gets a ride in a trolly in downtown Brattleboro during Brattle-Boo Halloween festivites on Halloween.
Even the uniccyclist is in the Halloween spirit as they ride through Brattle-Boo Festivities on Elliot Street.
Trick or Treaters enjoy ice cream cones given out by the Blueberry Haus during Brattle-Boo Halloween festiviteis in Brattleboro.
The Mock Family (Eloise - rainbow, Brian-storm, Dana-sun and Penny-cloud) bring all kinds of weather to Brattleboro's Halloween Festivities.
Elise Gremier awaits trick or treaters at Altiplano on Elliot Street during Brattleboro's Brattle-Boo festivities.
People walk on Flat Street in Brattleboro on Halloween.
Cherie Rowe and her Egyption Princess, Abby enjoy Halloween festiviteis on Main Street in Brattleboro
the BUHS high school marching band leads the Horribles Parade up Main Street in Brattleboro on Halloween.
a young fireman walks up Main Street with his parents during the Horribles parade in Brattleboro.
The Grim Reaper stands in Brattleboro on Halloween.
Tim Wessel walks up Main Street with his wife, Erin, and Cat Man during Brattleboro's Horribles Parade.
Marge and Maggie Simpson walk in the Horribles Parade in Brattleboro on Halloween.
Creepy Clowns trick or treat on Oak Grove Street in Brattleboro on Halloween.
