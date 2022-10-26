BRATTLEBORO — David Schoales resigned from the Windham Southeast School District Board after nearly 14 years of serving on local school boards, citing a contentiousness he can longer bear from the community.
Schoales, former vice chairperson of the board who uses they/them pronouns and lives in Brattleboro, acknowledged that criticism is part of public service. However, they said in a statement, "the disruption of the work of the Board, and the anger and insults spewing from some community members is unprecedented."
"While many institutions in the headlines chose to avoid scandal by sweeping abuse under the rug for decades, this board is working to assure all abusers are held accountable and are not allowed to move quietly to a new district to abuse elsewhere," Schoales said, referring to a sexual abuse investigation underway in the district. "I believe this board's actions will also deter future abuse in our district by making it clear our School District will not tolerate abuse of any kind."
Schoales said some community members want to undermine the investigation by accusing the board of secrecy, but the board has stayed firm in its commitment to do the right thing. Leaving the board will allow Schoales to push back on incorrect statements about the investigation and to advocate for full disclosure of the findings from the investigation, according to the statement.
"The ugliness of the current campaign to discredit the School District Board is literally making me sick," Schoales said. "At times my passion has made me impatient for change, and frustrated with those who would prefer the comfortable status quo. I sincerely apologize for any times my passion or misunderstanding has caused anyone genuine offense."
Schoales submitted a letter of resignation on Saturday. Superintendent Mark Speno announced the resignation at the WSESD Board meeting Tuesday and commended Schoales' service to local schools over the years.
Schoales said their focus has always been on making the district a better place and keeping "the community values of equity, transparency, and positive school climate at the forefront of all our endeavors."
Prior to a merger under Vermont's 2015 education law Act 46, Schoales served on the Brattleboro Town School Board. They also were on the Brattleboro Select Board from 2013 to 2020.
When previously serving as chairperson of the WSESD Board, Schoales said, they "maintained a principled and collaborative decision-making process, considering opposing viewpoints but not succumbing to political pressures."
"I always chose to do what I knew was right for students," Schoales said, citing the investigation, a school climate survey, a document outlining the district's "Ongoing Social Justice and Anti-Racist Commitment," the creation of a student-led task force to study and report on the School Resource Officer program, a structure for Leadership Councils from each school to provide input to the board, a new student advisory committee and the addition of two non-voting student representatives to the board. "All of this work stands in contradiction to the current ugly, destructive flurry of false narratives about the school district."
Schoales still plans to be involved with the district, continuing service as a citizen member of the Policy Committee and the Social Justice Committee. They also will attend and participate as a citizen in board meetings.
"Long before joining the school board, I worked to make the world a better place," they said. "In my time on the [WSESD] board I brought forward many initiatives: developing the solar arrays contracts for the Brattleboro Town Schools and the [Windham Solid] Waste Management District that have saved our school communities tens of thousands of dollars on energy costs; the motion to fund the Farm to School Program; the first District Diversity Committee; and the purchase of additional science units for the elementary schools are examples."
Schoales also helped start the Brattleboro Food Co-op and the Earth Bridge Community Land Trust. They also were the first male employee at Putney Day Care and among the men who provided child care at the founding convention of the Brattleboro Women’s Center, now known as the Women’s Freedom Center.
Kristina Naylor of Dummerston, former WSESD board member, called Schoales "a big help" to her in the first year after the merger when she served as chairwoman. She said Schoales has "an encyclopedic knowledge of policies, statutes, Robert Rules and my personal favorite, the funding formula" but is just as committed to social justice, gender equity and climate issues.
"I wouldn't be here on this board if it wasn't for David," board member Lana Dever said. Schoales "does an amazing job of standing beside me, lifting my voice up, clarifying things when they need clarifying and is absolutely always there for support."
Jody Normandeau of Dummerston, former board member, said Schoales is "always on top" of what's happening in the Legislature, the Agency of Education and the State Board of Education, and will be "greatly missed."
"I know these last years have taken their toll," she said.
Board member Tim Maciel credited Schoales for attending more than 300 board meetings and 1,000 committee meetings, and communicating in gigabytes of emails.
"Our students, our administration and staff, and our communities are better off today because of David's relentless focus on the health and the safety of our students, on innovative teaching and learning strategies and on fiscal responsibility," Maciel said.
Board member Emily Murphy Kaur thanked Schoales for sharing information as a mentor to her and the support given to the community. Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said she would get too upset if she talked about the resignation.
State law requires the board to notify the Brattleboro Select Board about the vacancy within 30 days of receiving notice of the resignation, Speno said. After consulting with the Select Board, the School Board will appoint someone until the annual elections in March.
Speno said the opening will be advertised on social media and in newspapers.