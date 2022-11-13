BRATTLEBORO — Windham Southeast School District will soon be back to having 10 members.
School Board Chairwoman Kelly Young said Select Board members could not discuss an appointment at Tuesday’s School Board meeting; it was the same night as the election. By state law, both boards are part of the process.
“We’re going to have a special meeting next week,” Young said Tuesday, referring to this week. “I really wanted to get it done this evening but it’s the right thing to do. It’s disappointing. I think that we want to have another person here at the table but we do have to work in consultation with them.”
Agenda items for Tuesday’s Brattleboro Select Board meeting and a special School Board meeting the same night are dedicated to the subject. Letters of intent have been included in supporting documents found at brattleboro.org.
Peter “Fish” Case, Robin Morgan and Jaci Reynolds are seeking appointment to a seat representing Brattleboro opened up when David Schoales resigned last month. At last week’s School Board meeting, the three candidates had a chance to speak before the board went into executive session to discuss an appointment.
“I came within 100 votes of being part of this,” said Case, a candidate in March’s election. “I’m sure that everyone has heard me be vocal about the board and my disapproval about how the board has mishandled things, how people have been mistreated on this board, how people have acted on this board.”
Case said he believes the board struggles with messaging and relies on executive session too much. He described himself as “someone who doesn’t back down from a fight” and has conversations with everyone.
Case called Reynolds “the most qualified candidate.”
“She could pick back up where she left off,” Case said.
Case said he intends to run for Select Board in March and believes Reynolds would be interested in running for the School Board. Reynolds is planning to run in March, regardless of whether she’s appointed.
Board member Anne Beekman told Case she’s aware of his communication skills, calling him “an excellent writer.” She asked if he would be able to “shut up?”
“That’s really broad,” Case said. “If there’s something that is going hurt this school district? No, I will not shut up.”
Case added that he can assess if he’s wrong on an issue and act like an adult. Beekman said he gave her the exact answer she wanted to hear.
Board member Liz Adams said she believes Case has been lambasting the board without doing his due diligence.
“I find that quite questionable,” she said.
Ben Berg, one of the board’s two student representatives, said he finds the argumentative nature of the board “kind of embarrassing.”
“It might seem ridiculous but it really is part of the process,” he said.
Morgan served for more than two years on the Brattleboro Town School District before the merger led to the new districts. She also was on the district’s Communications Council and is on the Leadership Councils for Academy School and Brattleboro Area Middle School.
Morgan told the board she feels she has “a pretty intimate knowledge of some of the schools in this district.”
“I’ve also had the chance,” she said, “to make relationships with administrators.”
Referring to a district-wide investigation being conducted by a law firm specifically hired for the task, Morgan said she would love to help the board with navigating “the abuse that occurred in our schools.” If appointed, she plans to decide in January if she wants to run for a full term.
Three School Board members fought back against allegations raised by Case that Morgan received notice of the opening before the public. She publicly announced her interest in the appointment before anyone else.
“No candidate had any information about the process from me,” Young said, until the board meeting where Schoales’ resignation was announced.
Having spoken with many community members after not seeking reelection in March, Reynolds said she wants to return to service and help improve the way information is reported.
“I can see the perspective from what it seems like from the public,” she said. “It’s not just because of information that can’t come out.”
Reynolds said she and others are upset by a narrative that anyone who questions the work of the board just wants to shut down the abuse investigation. Her business experience — she co-owns Jaci’s BBQ Joint and Reynolds Fine Finishes with her husband William Reynolds — was touted as being helpful for the Finance Committee by board member Shaun Murphy.
An appointment will need to be made by Nov. 21, 30 days since the vacancy was announced.
The School Board meeting was viewed on brattleborotv.org.