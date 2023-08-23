BRATTLEBORO — As an investigation into sexual abuse within the Windham Southeast School District wraps up, the School Board is being asked to issue a statement to stand behind survivors.
"If there was a way to transparently and equitably communicate to the survivors that the shame is lifted from their shoulders and given back to those who committed these abuses, that's really what we need," said Diana Whitney, who identified herself as a survivor of sexual assault, the mother of a survivor and someone who reported abuses of power by an administrator within the district to the attorney overseeing the investigation. "And it's actually pretty simple. It's not rocket science."
At the board meeting Tuesday, Whitney read a quote from Judith Lewis Herman, who wrote "Trauma and Recovery." She said social validation is of paramount importance to most survivors as legal ordeals may not provide much accountability.
"That is a public acknowledgement of both the facts and the harms of the crime," Whitney said. "Beyond this, what survivors desire most is an indication, they want their communities to take a clear stance in denouncing the crime so that the burdens of shame are lifted from their shoulders and placed on the offenders', where they rightfully belong."
Many things reported in the investigation may never be adjudicated in court, Whitney said. Nancy Wiese, director of the Windham Regional Career Center, expressed appreciation for the statement.
"The shame absolutely does not belong to the victim," Wiese said. "I think it's very important that just be heard by anybody who's a victim of any sort of abuse."
School board member Tim Maciel said the board appreciates an article Whitney sent last year about how to effect institutional change. The message about the need for victims to be heard "has been resonating with myself and I'm sure a lot of the board members," Maciel said.
An executive session was scheduled with the board's attorney Tuesday night.
"So hopefully that will result in the near future with something that we can share with the public," School Board Chairwoman Kelly Price said.
Mindy Haskins Rogers, a Brattleboro Union High School alum who prompted the investigation after reporting in The Commons weekly newspaper about allegations against a now-retired teacher at BUHS, urged transparency. She said attorney Aimee Goddard opened the investigation 18 months ago.
"And, as I said before, I am aware that some of the alleged perpetrators are still in your community and other communities and still engaging in contact with minors, whether in your schools or not," Haskins Rogers said. "I find that very concerning, especially that somebody hired by the district has been holding reports of child abuse for a long time."
Noting how the board has acknowledged the burden placed on survivors to come forward and make reports, Haskins Rogers stressed the need to issue a report revealing "the scope and the nature of the abuse and other misconduct that occurred in your schools, that also releases the names of those who were responsible, not only as perpetrators, and should have taken action in supervisory positions, positions of authority and who did not."
"That kind of transparency is the only thing that will signal real change in this pattern," she said. "I think it's really owed to the survivors and the community."
Board members said the process required Goddard to report abuse by current employees or people involved at schools to the superintendent. To keep the investigation independent as requested by the community following the publication of the article, Goddard was hired specifically to handle it and communicates with the board's attorney.
Price acknowledged the process hasn't been perfect.
"I'm not sure that anyone is totally satisfied with it," she said. "But I will say, unfortunately, there are reasons why we have followed what what we have, and hopefully we will have something soon."