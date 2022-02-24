NEWFANE — Longtime School Board member Emily Long is being challenged by Peter Broussard, a senior at Leland & Gray Union Middle and High School, for a three-year term to be determined by Newfane voters in Tuesday’s election.
“I’m a part of many different student groups and I’m always trying to improve the school,” Broussard said, describing himself as passionate about the schools in the West River Education District especially L&G.
Volunteering at the youth soccer league, Broussard has interacted with students from the West River Education District’s elementary students. He also participated in School Board meetings, becoming involved in discussions about long-term planning.
Thinking about how to help the district, Broussard decided he would run for School Board. He said as an L&G student, he knows all about the problems at the school.
“So I want to be able to use that knowledge and I’ve got relationships with a bunch of teachers,” he said. If something will affect faculty, he wants to ask them about it.
Broussard said he has learned a little bit about the finances of the district.
“The financial situation,” he said, “is really screwed up. We got a lot of funds that are going to unnecessary places. We have a lot of resources being wasted with how we run the district. I want to look into fixing that.”
Broussard said most of the kids in his generation don’t want to share their opinion because they don’t think it will be valued, and he wants to fix that. He noted two students serve as non-voting members of the board.
“But they aren’t coached in how to talk about and push for what they believe,” he said. “So I think getting a Student Council member to at least do a report to the board once in a while would be really good.”
Broussard, who is vice president of the Student Council, said he likes to think of himself as a “really openminded person.” He thinks it’s worthwhile to explore creating a single campus between L&G and Townshend Elementary, a project pitched by the Long Term Planning Committee but shelved for now.
From pre-K until first grade, Broussard attended Wardsboro Elementary. Then he went to NewBrook Elementary and L&G, which are both part of the West River Education District.
“I don’t want to have to speak my opinion all the time because I know I’m a younger person,” he said. “I don’t have a ton of experience but I’ve learned from a lot of people who do have experience and I want to keep learning from people who have experience that I can use.”
Long has been a board member just before the district became operational in 2019 and also served on boards governing L&G and Newfane Elementary before Newfane and Brookline merged as NewBrook. She was first appointed to the Newfane School Board in 1994.
While on the L&G board, Long became involved with the Vermont School Boards Association and later served as president of the group. She spent a lot of time traveling around the U.S., looking at public school systems and attending conferences.
“It was pretty clear to me public education was struggling with resources, demographics, challenges around curriculum and all sorts of stuff,” she said. “It piqued my interest.”
Long said she started becoming more focused on “making sure all students have equal access to high quality public education wherever possible.” That requires looking at what students need and how to meet those needs, she added.
“Everyone should have access to that quality education no matter your situation,” she said. “Rural makes it harder, you know, especially in this state right now.”
Long noted WRED has been facing declining enrollment and L&G had too before the merged district formed, which creates challenges in offering programs with limited resources. She said Act 46, Vermont’s 2015 education law aimed at improving student equity via mergers, allowed the district to share resources and find efficiencies “but it hasn’t solved our problem.”
Long looks forward to continuing work on long-term planning.
“We didn’t get through the process yet,” she said. “We just really felt like a board we needed to engage our community more.”
She said decisions will affect students, families and the community so she wants to make sure they will work for everyone involved.
Another goal for her involves ensuring L&G students are graduating with skills they need to be successful. She said she wants to provide access not only to paths to college but to credentials and licensing for careers.
“We’re really taking a deep dive into that on the legislative level,” she said. “We have economic challenges in this state, workforce challenges in this state.”
Long called jobs in nursing and the trades “critical to the success of Vermont and our economy.”
“I want to make sure every student at Leland & Gray and every student in Vermont realizes that there is a path for them and we have to make that path affordable for everyone,” she said.
Long finds conversations at board meetings to inform her work with the Legislature. For four years, she served on the House Education Committee before she became House majority leader.
Holding School Board meetings on Mondays works for her, since she’s not in legislative session those days.
“It’s more work when I’m up in Montpelier but I don’t find it too difficult to do,” she said. “It’s a commitment. When I make a commitment, I stand by my commitment.”
Being able to attend board meetings remotely made things easier for Long, however, she hopes to attend the next meeting in person.
“Frankly, I think the most important thing I’ve learned as a School Board member ... is the value of local voice, the value of community being involved so that we are doing the best job we can to provide for the education of our kids,” she said. “And I’ll tell you, we had some pretty good support over the years from our community.”
Long said she continues to be “really impressed” with the community’s support of Windham Central Supervisory Union, which includes WRED.
“We’ve been able to hire phenomenal administration and hold on to administration, where other supervisory unions have not been able to hold on to them because we’ve been able to value the roles they play,” she said.
Foreseeing challenges for schools especially in rural Vermont, Long said she sees “some value to recognizing our path while embracing our future. And I think I can provide that voice because I am not afraid of change but I also know how difficult change is. I think you really need to understand the fundamentals of any system to be able to enact positive change, and that’s my goal.”