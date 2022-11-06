BRATTLEBORO — Since David Schoales resigned from the Windham Southeast School District Board, three people have expressed interest in filling the seat until the next election.
They are Jaci Reynolds, Peter “Fish” Case and Robin Morgan. Reynolds served on the board in 2020 until 2022 and the Windham Southeast Supervisory Union Board, Case unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the board in the March election, and Morgan served on the Brattleboro Town School Board from 2017 to 2019 before a merger led to the creation of the Windham Southeast School District.
An agenda item for Tuesday’s board meeting is dedicated to board representation for Brattleboro after Schoales, former vice chairperson of the board who uses they/them pronouns, submitted a letter of resignation on Oct. 22.
Schoales acknowledged in a public statement that criticism is part of public service. However, they said, “the disruption of the work of the board, and the anger and insults spewing from some community members is unprecedented.”
“While many institutions in the headlines chose to avoid scandal by sweeping abuse under the rug for decades, this board is working to assure all abusers are held accountable and are not allowed to move quietly to a new district to abuse elsewhere,” Schoales said, referring to a sexual abuse investigation underway in the district. “I believe this board’s actions will also deter future abuse in our district by making it clear our school district will not tolerate abuse of any kind.”
Reynolds said she decided not to run again when her term was up because she was “extremely busy with my new business and felt it prudent to get it fully established, which of course required a large investment of time.” She co-owns Jaci’s BBQ Joint on Putney Road.
“I am currently settled in with my business and would like to continue the work of the board.”
Noting she is a woman and a member of the Sovereign Abenaki nation of Missisquoi, St. Francis/Sokoki band, Reynolds called diverse representation “critical.” Having grown up in abject poverty, she said, “I am uniquely positioned to understand the needs of our most vulnerable students.”
Reynolds recounted her participation in trauma-informed training to be the most effective foster parent possible to children who had experienced trauma. She said she formerly fostered children who suffered physical, emotional and sexual abuse, and an infant born addicted to opiates.
“I learned how to be an advocate for those children, and I bring this experience with me to the board,” she said.
Reynolds, who is the parent of two children in the school district, said her older child developed anxiety during the early COVID-19 pandemic days and her younger child has Down syndrome. She is on the district’s newly formed Special Education Parent Advisory Committee and hopes to continue the work as a board member.
Reynolds described being “present and involved” at School Board meetings, “discerning” in her decisions and asking for clarifying information when needed, supportive of the school staff and administration, speaking up when she felt the board chairperson was “micromanaging them,” and “fully supportive” of the sexual assault investigation going on.
“I was always respectful of my fellow board members even when we disagreed, and I will continue to be,” she wrote. “And as a community member, I have attended many meetings in the past few months and my actions are the strongest argument for supporting me for this position. I come to you as a person with no agenda who is willing to speak up when something feels wrong.”
In April, Reynolds attended a meeting to express disappointment over what she had seen as marginalized voices being silenced at a forum on masking when the state no longer required schools to do so. She also has been critical about how minutes of an Aug. 9 meeting have been what she called “manipulated” since they do not mention a conflict board members had that resulted in yelling.
“Our community is divided, and there is an enormous amount of video evidence to support my statement that I take no ‘side’ in any of this,” she wrote. “I seek transparency and accountability from all people who are involved with our school community. I want to help rebuild the trust that has been lost in our School Board.”
In a letter of intent, Case said he made a bid to serve on the board earlier because he feels that “education can transform a society by showing kids how to make better decisions, distinguish between right and wrong, decipher fact and fiction.”
“If we put our best foot forward for kids, they will do the same for us,” he wrote. “But it all starts with making sure those administrators and teachers have the support and budget in which to do that.”
Case said he always felt Lana Dever, his opponent in last year’s election, was “a good candidate.”
Case said he often receives text messages and emails after the School Board ends up in the newspapers from people who say, “I bet you’re glad you’re not on the School Board now.”
“To which I’ve always answered,” he wrote, “‘Actually, the problems they are experiencing I can help with, so my regret comes from not being in a position to do that.’”
Case said he has been vocal about how the board has been doing its business and its message, and “this will not change, this is who I am, and I operate with full transparency.”
“I do understand that there are things that can be public and things that cannot, but I also understand the court of public opinion is what brought you to this point (along with some infighting),” he wrote. “This is where I feel my strengths can help the most at this point. Collaboration through communication, for me, that’s what it’s all about. Conversation is where it all begins.”
In a recent editorial in the Reformer, Case raised concerns about the need to share more information with the public. In the letter of intent, he said he seeks to “improve the mood and understand where everyone is coming from.”
Attempts to reach Morgan were unsuccessful. When Schoales resigned, Morgan told The Commons she has continued to follow what is happening with the district and supervisory union since the Brattleboro Town School District dissolved, “and a few people reached out to me to ask if I would consider stepping up.”
“I feel like this is a very challenging time for our district as we recover from and deal with the ongoing disruptions of the pandemic, while also navigating the abuse investigation and the impacts of that legacy on our schools and our community,” Morgan said, according to The Commons article. “I hope I can contribute a tone of compassion and stability to the board’s discussions.”