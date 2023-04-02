BRATTLEBORO — Faced with the prospect of disbanding the Climate Crisis Task Force, the School Board is seeking to turn it over to students.
At the Windham Southeast School District Board reorganization meeting Tuesday when committee assignments were discussed, board member Tim Maciel voiced a desire to eliminate the task force.
"The climate emergency is more of an emergency than ever before, nevertheless, there's more important business that just takes precedence," he said.
Ultimately, the board voted to disband the task force and get input from the Policy and Amendment Committee on how to proceed. Superintendent Mark Speno plans to go with Curriculum Coordinator Paul Smith to meet with members of the Student Advisory Committee about the task force.
The task force formed to assist in developing practices, promoting curriculum and determining purchases that reduce the effect on climate change. Board member Ruby McAdoo said it appears the group did its job and the Finance Committee can continue with the latter piece.
Maciel told the board he no longer wants to chair the task force but would work as an ex-officio member of a student task force. Board members Shaun Murphy and Eva Nolan also voiced interest in participating.
Board policy "essentially articulates the board's goals around mitigating climate change and the impact, and that very much guides the capital plan," said Frank Rucker, business administrator for Windham Southeast Supervisory Union. He noted nearly every project from the capital plan for this year and next year contains some element pertaining to climate change.
"We always have that lens on in the development of our projects," he said. "I think so much of our analysis is reviewed through the Finance Committee."
Rucker described the task force as a subset of the Finance Committee that informed policy and should be dissolved if it has met its charge so the district's website can include up-to-date working groups. He said he and Facilities Director Robert Clark evaluate the carbon footprint of the district and propose projects aimed at reducing it.
Jody Normandeau of Dummerston, former board member, worried school staff don't have time to read up on everything. The district should be "keeping our eye on the ball of climate change," she said, recounting large support at the district's 2019 annual meeting for having a task force or committee dedicated to the effort.
"I would be very upset if this committee wasn't there," she said. "I appreciate what has been done."
The task forced faced criticism in October 2021 over a proposal to hold a district-wide vote to become a carbon-neutral district by Jan. 1, 2025, immediately adopt a plant-based food system, dedicate one school day each month to professional development related to climate issues and another day each month to Climate Emergency Days where students focus on the topic, and prioritize climate mitigation above financial concern.
“There’s major frustration about seeing a proposal like this presented that doesn’t reflect research on what our school district has done and has been working on,” Speno, interim superintendent, said at the time. “This proposal falls flat. I’m sorry. It shows lack of research and lack of teacher involvement, administration involvement, student involvement. It’s unacceptable.”
Murphy at the 2021 meeting credited Rucker with “working long and hard to reduce our carbon footprint by using renewable sources for heating in all except one of the school district’s schools and two of the supervisory union’s schools.” Projects cited by Rucker also included lighting retrofits, thermal improvements, investing in solar power and consulting on sustainability for new construction at Academy School.