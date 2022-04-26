WESTMINSTER — Discrimination should be addressed in the classroom, not on the flag pole.
The policy committee of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union is leaning toward that stance, as it considers new rules that would keep social and political messages off school flag poles. Meeting last week, the committee didn’t make a final recommendation on a draft policy, which would ban the schools from flying any flag but the United States or Vermont state flag.
The new policy was prompted by a student’s request last month for the school to fly the Black Lives Matter flag in front of Bellows Falls Union High School. The student, Grace Waryas, said the flag would be a sign of support for students of color or for students of under-represented communities in the school.
At that time, the board didn’t adopt her suggestion, but narrowly voted to postpone a final decision until the school had a flag policy in place.
Last week, the policy committee came up with a draft policy, and its lawyer recommended that the schools stay away from creating a “community forum” by allowing diverse viewpoints on the flag pole.
“It is the policy of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union and its member school districts to allow only the federal flag of the United States of America and the state flag of the state of Vermont on any and all flag poles on school property,” reads the draft policy.
Jack Bryar, chairman of the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union board, said the recommendation from attorney Pietro Lynn, as well as attorney Krista Gay of Athens, a member of the Windham Northeast Union Elementary School Board, was to keep political messages off the flag poles.
“You don’t want to create what’s called ‘a community forum,’” Bryar said Tuesday, since it could open up the school to accepting many different viewpoints.
He said the committee heard “from the legal folks” that schools should be discouraged from creating a “community forum” with the flag poles, meaning that there would always be a struggle about what might be shown, whether it be BLM, pride flags, the POW/MIA flag, the Gadsden (“Don’t Tread on Me”) flag and so forth.
“By limiting what is shown to the Stars and Stripes and the Vermont flag, the presumption is that we can move from fights over public symbolism to focus on how to support free speech and inclusion in ways that are more substantive,” Bryar said.
The issue of race discrimination and inclusion needs to be addressed, he said, but not via the flag pole.
Policy Committee Chairwoman Priscilla Lambert of Rockingham, who is chairwoman of the Rockingham School Board, said the policy committee did not take a vote last week on the discussed policy, but it is clear which way the committee is headed.
“We felt we should go with what is recommended,” Lambert said Tuesday.
The best place to address discrimination, she said, is in the classroom and through education.
“We do not want any discrimination in our schools,” she said. “We appreciate the student coming to the board.”
She said in addition to the recommendation from Lynn, she believes it is also the recommendation from the state Agency of Education.
A handful of Vermont schools do fly the Black Lives Matter flag in front of their school, including Brattleboro Union High School.
Lambert said she expects the nine-member policy committee, which is made up of various school board members from the different schools in the supervisory union, would meet next week to discuss the flag policy issue.
The Bellows Falls Union High School board is dealing with several updated or new policies, including many that are required by the state Agency of Education. They discussed some of them Monday night.
“Some are statutory mandates,” said Windham Northeast Superintendent Andrew Haas.
Bryar said after the meeting that he hoped all policies would be districtwide and eventually be adopted at an all-boards meeting.
Right now, he said, any policy had to be adopted on a board-by-board basis.
Haas said Tuesday that the procedure for adopting policy was a step-by-step process that involved public notice, public discussion and then adoption.
Haas said the policy committee reviews policy and makes amendments, and then the policy is sent to all board members, gets posted on a board’s agenda, discussed, posted for 10 days and then finally voted on.