Brattleboro, VT (05301)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Low 33F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.